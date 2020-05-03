Denton County Coronavirus Cases Pass 800 With 4 New Patients – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Denton County Public Health Department (DCPH) announced four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 803.

DCPH also announced a recently recovered COVID-19 case within the county.

