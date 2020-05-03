Denton County Coronavirus Cases Pass 800 With 4 New Patients – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML5fba3eb73e5d3d2177e67c35b588259012%
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Public Health Department (DCPH) announced four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 803.
DCPH also announced a recently recovered COVID-19 case within the county.
Press Release: 4 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County
DCPH has announced 4 new COVID-19 cases in Denton County, increasing the county total to 803 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Visit https://t.co/hnUUZvHp07 for local COVID-19 data. pic.twitter.com/pIPkQZXYui
– Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) May 3, 2020
For additional health and safety information regarding COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.
%MINIFYHTML5fba3eb73e5d3d2177e67c35b588259013%