Dennis Rodman's relationship timeline: what we know about the famous dating story, from Carmen Electra to marriage

Women like Bad Boys, apparently.

Dennis Rodman, of the 1980s "Bad Boys,quot; Pistons, fame and later Chicago Bulls championship legend, has recently been the subject of a public microscope because of his story told on ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot;. Two episodes of the docuseries focused on Rodman's on-court prowess and off-court antics that have revitalized Rodman's interest in on-board fitness, both on the court and in bed.

Ah yes, the many relationships in "The Worm,quot; have been publicly dissected and confused Many Through the years. The heart wants what it wants, friends, and that's it.

Still, Rodman's legacy on the back pages of the newspapers and page six of the tabloids has reminded the public of his long life of high-profile dating. Some debunked rumors here, some amplified and verified, here is who Rodman has paired with over the years:

MORE: A look back at Michael Jordan's brief baseball career

Annie bakes

Years: C. 1987 to 1992

Rodman married his first wife, Annie Bakes, in September 1991. The two met at a club in the late 1980s and had been together for approximately five years before getting married.

By December 1992, the marriage had deteriorated and their divorce was finalized in 1993. With Bakes, Rodman had his first child, Alexis, born in 1988.

Virgin

Years: C. 1995

While the details of the power duo's relationship were unclear, the "Queen of Pop,quot; confirmed that she and Rodman had a two-month affair in 1995 during Rodman's time with the Spurs. According to ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot;, Madonna felt Rodman was "cute,quot;, and some feel that Madonna taught Rodman to be her own man.

Rodman has never been one to shy away from most things, with his adventure with Madonna at the forefront. Rodman has been sincere in saying that he didn't care much about the singer or her music, and even went so far as to say that Madonna was desperate to have a child with him, at one point offering $ 20 million to bring Rodman's son.

Too bad, because "RodMadonna,quot; is a pretty decent couple name.

Toni Braxton

Years: C. 1996

The hustle and bustle surrounding the singer and the hoop star rose to fame in 1996, when Rodman and Braxton were spotted together at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. But it might be unfair to file this under "relationship," considering that the singer recently He denied that the couple was an official article.

Carmen Electra

Years: 1998 to 1999

Possibly the most famous of Rodman's relationships, Rodman's season with the famous model and actress focused on alcohol, Las Vegas, and, apparently, large amounts of sex. The couple's relationship was detailed in Episode 4 of ESPN's "The Last Dance," which chronicles the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the Jordan era of the 1990s.

The documentary details a weekend getaway in Sin City that turned into an unapproved long absence from the 1997-1998 Bulls, resulting in Michael Jordan ending the party when he showed up in Rodman's hotel room and Electra.

Looking outward, the relationship between the two seemed to be more saccharine than true love, as Electra detailed the rampant alcohol and, erm, relations between the two during time.

"It was definitely an occupational hazard being Dennis's girlfriend," Electra said during "The Last Dance." "He was mad,quot;.

Famous in November 1998, Rodman and Electra were married in Las Vegas. In March 1999, Electra filed for divorce, ending an "era." Of some kind.

Michelle Moyer

Years: 1999 to 2012

Rodman met Moyer in 1999 and the two married in 2003, on Rodman's 42nd birthday. Moyer is the mother of two of Rodman's three children, Dennis Jr. and Trinity.

Moyer filed for divorce in 2004, and after years of trying to reconcile, the divorce was finalized in 2012.