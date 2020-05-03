Demi Lovato's boyfriend Max Ehrich reacts to her sensual photos

Demi lovato it already feels "great for summer,quot;.

The 27-year-old pop star visited Instagram to show off her radiant skin and fiery strapless swimsuit. Posing for the camera in her pool, the "I'm sorry, I'm not sorry,quot; singer served with an obscene face.

"Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking photos," Demi joked in her Instagram caption, along with two sexy photos.

Moments later, her boyfriend Max Ehrich He responded to her sexy snapshots with the heart-eyed emoji.

It was a simple and short reaction from The Young and the Restless actor, but how sweet!

Max wasn't the only one to reply to Demi's Instagram post.

Ashley Graham She also had some words for her friend. "My girl is direct," commented the supermodel with some fiery emojis.

Jojo he added, "a beauty."

Also, the "Anyone,quot; singer joked with her favorite photographer, Angelo Kritikos, in its legend. Because his timer was so bomb, he joked, "You're in trouble, boo boo."