Demi Lovato's boyfriend Max Ehrich reacts to her sensual photos

Demi lovato it already feels "great for summer,quot;.
The 27-year-old pop star visited Instagram to show off her radiant skin and fiery strapless swimsuit. Posing for the camera in her pool, the "I'm sorry, I'm not sorry,quot; singer served with an obscene face.
"Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking photos," Demi joked in her Instagram caption, along with two sexy photos.
Moments later, her boyfriend Max Ehrich He responded to her sexy snapshots with the heart-eyed emoji.
It was a simple and short reaction from The Young and the Restless actor, but how sweet!
Max wasn't the only one to reply to Demi's Instagram post.
Ashley Graham She also had some words for her friend. "My girl is direct," commented the supermodel with some fiery emojis.
Jojo he added, "a beauty."
Also, the "Anyone,quot; singer joked with her favorite photographer, Angelo Kritikos, in its legend. Because his timer was so bomb, he joked, "You're in trouble, boo boo."
It didn't take long to respond with a cheeky comment. "Bring it to Boo," the photographer joked and added emojis with eyes of heart and fire.
Lately, Demi has been enjoying her pool and selfies with a fresh face.
"When I'm bored I buy things online. Like these rave glasses that I have no purpose to wear much less in the pool," she captioned her Instagram on Friday, along with a snap of her getting some much-needed fresh air into her pool. .
Speaking of Instagram moments, the 27-year-old pop star accidentally and adorably crashed her boyfriend's live session two months ago.
The 28-year-old actor was playing the piano in his feed, when Demi walked behind him wrapped him in a blanket.
"I'm live," she said out loud, which made her leave in a frenzy.
In March, a source told E! News that the duo was dating.
The source said at the time: "Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now. They have been quarantined together at Demi's house and everything is going very well."
"Max likes music and health a lot, and he doesn't like to party," added the source. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have some mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends through Facetime since she was quarantined."
It's only a matter of time before Max joins Demi in the pool and blocks her Instagram feed!
