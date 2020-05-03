Demi Lovato stuns in sensual pool photos and her man loves it!

Demi Lovato is taking advantage of her free time due to quarantine orders to learn new skills, including how to use the timer on her phone and take photos of the pool! The singer turned to her IG to share some photos and it's safe to say that her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, was impressed and his followers were too.

Demi looked stunning and sensual without makeup and in a strapless one-piece swimsuit while posing by the pool.

In the caption, she jokingly wrote: ‘Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer function for taking photos. @angelokritikos (his photographer) – you're in trouble boo boo "."

The photographer was quick to reply, playing: "HAVE IT ON BOO,quot; 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. "

Meanwhile, her boyfriend also went to the comment section to show her some love by simply leaving a heart-eyed emoji.

Celebrities also took over Demi, including Ashley Graham and JoJo.

Demi and her new man haven't been together for a long time, but they already seem to have a great bond.

One source noted that they really love spending time together, so joint quarantine is not an issue.

Speaking of relationships, during an I Weigh podcast interview with actress Jameela Jamil, Demi revealed that she is not in contact with any of her ex-boyfriends.

‘I used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I needed to repair it or I had to fix things. The fact is, I'm not really friends with any of my ex-boyfriends because I had to realize that wasn't healthy either. "

"Now that I've been able to completely abandon people, that's another thing I had to learn when it comes to eliminating toxic people from your life; if they're ex, it's for a reason," he said. .



