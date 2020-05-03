Deepika Padukone's Weekend Watch List Has Two Excellent Movie Recommendations

If you are looking for some serious recommendations to make your weekend worthwhile, Deepika Padukone has come to the rescue. The actress, who has been updating us with kitchen photos and her daily chores, turned to social media to recommend movies to her fans. He posted photos of two movies in his story and suggested that everyone watch it now. The first was the phantom thread from Daniel Day Lewis (2017), which tells the story of a famous costume designer. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with a waitress and makes her his muse. The other was Joaquin Phoenix’s Her (2013), a movie about a lonely man, who falls in love with a virtual artificial intelligence assistant on his phone.

Well, it seems that Deepika not only enjoys cooking and spending time with her husband Ranveer Singh, but is also spending a bit of movie time.