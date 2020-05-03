Death toll rises to 842 people on Sunday

Laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Colorado rose to 16,635 on Sunday, and 842 people died after contracting the virus.

Currently, more than 700 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 54 people have been expelled from hospitals or transferred to a lower level of care in the past 24 hours, according to the Department. from Colorado. of Public Health and Environment, which publishes the data daily.

Although COVID-19 causes only mild symptoms in many patients, others become seriously ill and some die, particularly those who are older or who have underlying health conditions. The new coronavirus is more contagious and more deadly than seasonal flu, the data shows.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Colorado is estimated to be several times greater than the cases confirmed by the tests, due to both asymptomatic carriers of the virus and limited evidence. The state is tracking 163 outbreaks in nursing homes, prisons, plants, and other group settings. But authorities have said the early exponential spread of the virus in Colorado has slowed down.

The state is beginning to reopen, with personal services like beauty salons opening on Friday, along with other retailers, who could have customers in stores on Friday, as long as there is strict social distancing.

On Monday, offices may reopen with personal assistance and child care providers may reopen with some restrictions. Loosening of restrictions does not apply in places with local orders to stay home, such as Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Gilpin, Jefferson and Pitkin counties.

Residents who are still under local orders to stay home must follow the more restrictive local rules, most of which are in effect until at least May 8.

