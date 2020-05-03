DCHHS reports 234 new cases of coronavirus; A New Release for Dallas County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County reported 234 additional cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the highest number of new cases the county has seen to date.

Starting at 11 a.m. As of May 3, the total case count in Dallas County is 4,133, including 111 deaths.

The additional death reported is from a 70-year-old Dallas woman who had been seriously ill at a nearby hospital.

"Today's numbers are the highest we have seen so far. I am hopeful that the medical models will prove to be correct and we are getting closer to the top. Much of that will be determined by the choices each of us makes. Avoid crowds, maintain a six-foot gap, and use a cloth cover on businesses. #StayHomeSaveLives to #FlattenThe Curve, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

