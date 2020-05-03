Dallas police salute DISD officer Vincent Remediz as he continues to fight coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of northern Texans are still battling serious illnesses from coronavirus infection, and many of them are still under medical treatment.

Among them is Dallas ISD officer Vincent Remediz, who is on the 26th day of being on a fan. He is one of four DISD officers who tested positive last month.

On Sunday, outside the Mansfield Methodist Hospital, fellow officers held a greeting procession.

Dozens passed and arrived with the officer's family as he continued treatment.

“We are here to encourage you, to encourage you, to get you out of that bed. Twenty-six days has been a fan … It's unheard of, "said DISD chief John Lawton." And what we've done is come unified to show him that we love him, that we care about him. "

Remediz's family says he is in serious condition, but continues to fight.