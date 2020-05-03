Dale Hawerchuk described her battle with stomach cancer in an episode of Sportsnet's After Hours on Sunday. The Hockey Hall of Fame was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2019.

The 16-year-old NHL forward said he feels "pretty good,quot; as he recovers from his home.

"From eight months ago when I was first diagnosed, I really felt like a death sentence, but then you learn a lot more about cancer, you talk to a lot of people, you do a lot of research," said Hawerchuk. "My surgeon was pretty blunt with me, he basically said you would have to undergo serious chemotherapy, we are going to have to have your stomach removed and then more serious chemotherapy. Here I am at the end. It was a battle but I feel pretty good."

On April 13, Hawerchuk rang the bell at the hospital after completing his final round of chemotherapy.

Today my dad finished his final round of Chemotherapy Protocol at Barrie. I have to ring the "Bell of Hope,quot; when I leave. We "hope,quot; this is the end of a long journey, but he is ready for anything. Thank you to all who have come. It means the world to us. Thinking of all of you #DaleStrong pic.twitter.com/4mP58YY3Ie – Eric Hawerchuk (@EricHawerchuk) April 14, 2020

He said he did not want to ring the bell, he just wanted to get in and out of the hospital with the COVID-19 pandemic, but was urged to do so.

"The nurses really wanted me to ring the bell," said Hawerchuk. "It felt really good to get out of there after ringing the bell and say, 'Man, it's been a long journey, but this was the goal, in the end, to get to this point.'

Hawerchuk, who had 1,409 career points in 1,188 games for the Jets, Sabers, Blues and Flyers, said he felt something was wrong when he started experiencing acid reflux for the first time in his life. It kept getting worse and worse, and after the scanners showed nothing wrong, he searched for a scope.

"I went in and did the exam and when I woke up, the doctors at the end of the bed said, 'Sorry, I have bad news. You have cancer'. You just think you're in a bad dream. You want to wake up but that was reality, "said Hawerchuk. "In a few hours, I met with the surgeon and my surgeon was excellent."

Her doctors told her that she was going to need a feeding tube until chemotherapy started. He said he was on a pump and feeding tube for two and a half to three months, giving him enough nutrition to save his life. Now, he has eaten again.

"The chemotherapy brought down the tumor enough for me to start eating again. I thought I would never want to eat again, that's how bad it was," said Hawerchuk. "Now, I really enjoy it again so happy to be here right now with an appetite."

Hawerchuk likened his battle with cancer to a skate bag, which he hated while playing, but in the end, he knew it would come out better for that.

"It wasn't fun going through that (baggy skates) at the time, but you always seem to feel better when it ended and you were healthier or fitter," said Hawerchuk. "I take it one day at a time and try to enjoy every moment of the day. I get up early now and I really enjoy watching the sun rise over the hills. It's the kind of thing where it's unknown territory, but you listened to your doctors and I had a great attitude and I felt like you were going to do it. "

Early detection was important to Hawerchuk and recommends that people catch up in their forties, before the current recommendation to do so in their fifties.

"Just make sure because the only thing you discover with cancer and even when you talk to other people who have had cancer, the symptoms don't come until it's more advanced than you want," said Hawerchuk. "If you can make it to stage one, you're way ahead of the game and a lot of times the symptoms don't show up until stage three or four. I think things are the way they are in the world right now, whether it's the food we're eating, it should do these areas earlier than we used to recommend. "