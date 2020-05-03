Cynthia Bailey decides to address recent criticism of wearing masks and a sports bra – Watch her video

Cynthia Bailey has been doing some power walks recently, and is filming herself while doing this, to keep fans updated. Many people had some issues with the fact that she was not wearing a sports bra, nor was she wearing a mask while walking down the street.

Check out this latest video where he addresses these issues.

‘Do I need to wear a mask outside outdoors walking alone? Address 2 things: wearing a mask (or rather not wearing one when I'm walking outside) and wearing a more supportive sports bra. Listen to me in my video! And @itsmikehill is in the building.

Thanks @richmedicine for sending me some skins to use "Cynthia captioned her post.

A follower said, "I don't know why people keep saying 'where's your mask.' She's walking miles … OMG. May people be …"

Someone else posted this: ‘You should wear a mask outside. Think about it: Since you are able to walk / jog, your saliva droplets float in the atmosphere to possibly land on someone. Vice versa if someone happens to you. Good to think "

One fan wrote: "I'm with you … if I go for a walk I'm not wearing a mask." If someone walks towards me, I know how to implement a certain distance. Good pain … it's too hot outside. I could suffocate. "

Another follower said: ‘You don't need a mask if you're outside alone. I walk and don't have one. You need it if you can't social distance. "

An Instagram installer believes that ‘Even if you were to wear it, you would get people who would then say,quot; why are you outside? "😂 You look great and I'm sure walking made you feel great! Keep pushing! "

Somoene skipped the comments and said this: "I walk and it's hard to breathe, so I hold it tight until I see someone coming." You will look great and critics will continue to have convos with a fridge. 👌🏾 ’

What do you think about wearing a mask outside while you are alone?



