Creator Talks Season 1 End – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the end of season 1 of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

In tonight's season finale of Zoey's Extraordinary PlaylistZoey (Jane Levy) 's powers are once again at the fritz. While performing his morning routine, he finds himself singing out loud, this time to the tune of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising".

Taking this "song of the heart" as a bad omen, she anticipates bad news throughout the day, finding many of it among her friends and colleagues. And not everything ends well.

In the midst of a creative collapse after her breakup with Eddie (Patrick Ortiz), Mo (Alex Newell) refuses to reconcile with her boyfriend despite Zoey's knowledge of Mo's inner feelings and her attempts to reunite them. While at work, Zoey learns that her best friend Max (Skylar Astin) has been fired from SPRQ Point, and that her boss Joan's (Lauren Graham) job may be at stake.

Eventually, Mo and Eddie reconcile, Zoey gets her job back from Max, and Joan is put in charge of SPRQ Point while CEO Danny Michael Davis (Noah Weinberg) deals with legal issues.

What is not resolved, but only more complicated in Episode 12, is the one-season love triangle between Zoey, Max, and Simon (John Clarence Stewart). After breaking an engagement, Simon's flame burns for Zoey, just as Max and Zoey become closer than ever. Informing Max that she has gotten her job back, Zoey learns that she doesn't want it, and in her new enthusiasm for plunging into the unknown, he causes something in her, leading the couple to kiss for the first time.

But just as Zoey lets her guard down, she receives a call and informs her that her terminally ill father will soon pass away. Back at his mother's house, three heartfelt musical exchanges occur when Zoey, brother David (Andrew Leeds) and matriarch Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) say goodbye to Mitch (Peter Gallagher). Duet of father and son, in a song of heart, in "Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel) of Billy Joel"; Maggie sings "Dream a little dream with me" to Mitch, now on his deathbed. Zoey then imagines a final dance with her father, and suddenly, he is gone.

The ending ends in a vigil for Mitch, where Zoey joins friends and family in a final song: an emotional version of Don McLean's "American Pie".

For series creator Austin Winsberg, the ending, titled "Zoey's Extraordinary Father," couldn't be more personal. In 2011, his own father Richard passed away from progressive supranuclear palsy, the same illness that took Mitch's life, and it was this tragedy that prompted him to write the series in the first place.

Below, Winsberg explains how tonight's finale was conceived and details his plans for Season 2.

DEADLINE: How did your ending for season 1 come together?

AUSTIN WINSBERG: I always knew that Mitch's death was going to be part of the end of Season 1. Initially, I thought it might happen in Episode 11, and then Episode 12 would deal with the consequences, playing more in the love triangle and something else. . of dynamics at work. The more we started working on Episodes 10, 11, and 12, the more I felt it was really difficult to get over Mitch's death. It was really hard to do something light and a romantic comedy, or a love triangle in the wake of death, so we decided to push Mitch's move to Episode 12.

Then, throughout this season, everything that happens in the family and with Mitch is based on what happened with my own father. Literally for an episode, each story that happens in the family is something that happened in our own home. The day my father passed away, a hospice worker came to our home at 4 in the afternoon and said, "Your father is going to die today." Then they left, leaving us to ourselves, trying to figure out what to do. Over the next eight hours, friends and family approached to say goodbye. It was kind of this living vigil that we were doing in the house.

So I always imagined doing a full episode that took place during this waking time, where the family was there, and friends were coming, and we were just experiencing it, almost in pseudo-real time with the family. But when we started splitting that up as a full episode, it felt tonally different from the rest of the show. I just felt very, very sad and depressing, and I think From Zoey it shoots best on all cylinders when it comes to a combination of comedy and romantic, and emotional and musical, and all of that stuff.

So instead of spending that time around the house for the entire episode, we decided it would be better to make the first half feel more like a normal episode, where we're digging a little deeper into the love triangle, we're opening up opening a new door for the season 2 job opportunity, especially for Lauren Graham, and then the time comes when we realize, well, this is the end.

So the other great thing was "American Pie", and trying to figure out where we should put that. Originally, that was going to be Act 4, then Act 5, and then we ended up turning it into Act 6, to feel like a great musical finale for the season.

DEADLINE: You mentioned Joan's ascension at SPRQ Point. What inspired this plot point? What does it mean for the show in the future?

WINSBERG: The first part of that was that Lauren was chosen in the Mighty Ducks Show. At the time, because we had a one-season deal with Lauren, it wasn't exactly clear how much we would get her in season 2. So, we wanted to be open to the idea of ​​being able to bring her back, but if we couldn't have her, discover an elegant way not to.

So, I also felt that by giving him this chance for a promotion, he just opened us up to new stories and dynamics on the fourth floor, in the bullpen, whether it means what a new Boss means to Zoey, potentially a Enter. How did the dynamics change, now that Joan is growing in the company?

Then, speaking to Lauren about it, all of our goals are to have Lauren back as much as possible. Things have changed a bit, because they were supposed to film Mighty Ducks during all this crown time, and that they were going to be ready for when we start shooting. So it's unclear how the schedules will work, but we love Lauren. She has been great with the show and wants to come back, so it's all about figuring out how many episodes and how to make it all work together.

DEADLINE: How do you see the love triangle of the program at the moment? It seems that in the end Zoey might be leaning towards Max, although it is still unclear.

WINSBERG: It was important to me with the love triangle to make the two men feel viable, and not just mistreat one of them, or come to a specific conclusion at the end of the season that she will be with Max, or she will be with Simon She had already kissed Simon in Episode 8 and Episode 10, so I felt that, for the sake of parity, it was important to give Max that victory (Laughs) Also, she had spent a lot of time frustrated with Simon by his endless backward glance, and why Max went alone and found his own strength and confidence on the sixth floor, rather than being the best friend and the cub, I think. that Zoey sees a new side of him. He's a guy who looks forward now and is taking over his own, and I think it's that confidence, and the forward gaze, that draws Zoey to him the moment she kisses him. But then Simon comes back at the end with the lasagna, too …

So what I wanted to show by the end was that these guys weren't going to be bitter and competitive rivals, but that they were both worthy. As you enter Season 2, it will continue to be tricky.

DEADLINE: While Mitch is dead, Zoey has sometimes spoken to her father in visions, even in the finale. Do you see opportunities for Peter Gallagher to return for future episodes, like this?

WINSBERG: Well, we all love Peter. It brings great energy to the show, and saying goodbye to Mitch at the end of the season was also like saying goodbye to Peter. It was sad for everyone. You know, thinking, "Does he suddenly start showing up and talking to her, at Right handed or Six feet below? "I feel like we already have a magical concept on the show. So adding another feels a bit like what we call "bananas on bananas."

But because the show lends itself to sequences of dreams and fantasies, I could see that there are opportunities to bring it back. Certainly the way it sounds the most to me is that I used to see my father in dreams after his passing, and every once in a while something would bring me to a memory. So if we can find creative and original ways to try to follow it, I think it would be great.

DEADLINE: Are you still waiting to hear about the possibility of a second season?

WINSBERG: Yes I launched season 2 online like two and a half weeks ago, so we have pretty mapped arcs for everything that happens. I think right now NBC is just trying to figure out when production can start. They have commitments to a lot of shows over the course of several seasons and (they are finding out) what all their needs will be, but they have been incredibly understanding, unlike anything I have ever felt, and they really let me do The Show I wanted to do. There is a lot of internal love and support, and the media attention has been excellent for the show. Now, we have a good fan base, and the show works great on streaming and Live-Plus, so I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll be back. But they haven't told me anything specific yet.

DEADLINE: Are there specific characters you would like to explore in more depth in Season 2? Bernadette Peters has been a great addition to the show as Deb.

WINSBERG: Absolutely There is much more I want to do with Mo in Season 2; I want to get into a working situation with Mo. I think we haven't delved into Max's backstory enough yet, so there is a thread of story I want to do with Max and his father in particular.

When it comes to Bernadette Peters, my mother has this friend Sandy. … Her husband passed away a couple of years before my dad, and Sandy, in my opinion, is like Samantha from Sex and the city (laughs) Sandy was kind of my mother's main dish in the real world and in the dating world, and I think that although it's too early for Maggie to come out again, I love this person's idea, this kind of spitfire with all this energy, (with) a really lively attitude of life after death, which helps to get Maggie out of her shell. And I think bringing Bernadette back for that would be amazing. I think we need to give Maggie some friends.

I think there are opportunities to see more people at SPRQ Point. There are a few ways I want to continue populating that bullpen and make it interesting. I have lots of ideas for the love triangle and the places we can go for Simon. So what's interesting, and what I proposed for season 2, is that now that we've established everyone in this world, what's next? The big part of this, especially for the family and Zoey, is how we move after a tragedy, and what the movement looks like, and how we recover and return.

I think that also resonates with everything that's happening in the world right now, just this idea of, once we drop our bubbles and come back to the word, how does it look? Is it the same world? Do we look at things differently? A lot of what I want to do in Season 2 is about man's search for meaning, and how we find meaning after the tragedy.

DEADLINE: Do you have a musical wish list for the show, looking to the future? Are there any particular artists that you would like to present?

WINSBERG: For sure. There were a lot of huge artists that we didn't even play in Season 1, the top of my head: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Aerosmith, Queen, The Doors. What I think is really cool about the show is that we can do any genre, era and style of music. For me, the only important thing is that it makes sense within the rules of the program, which in some way reveals the character or the progress of the plot, and that it is a song that I think has been in the popular consciousness. I think maybe we could go a little bit further in Season 2, trying to make songs that are a little bit more original, or that people might not be that familiar with. But for me, the goal is still trying to keep it in the Top 40, or at least (keep) a certain degree of familiarity with the songs.

DEADLINE: Is there more to explore, in terms of Zoey's powers and the rules by which they work?

WINSBERG: One thing we can continue to explore is your relationship with powers and how it feels to have them, what you can learn from them. This is all based on characters, but the other aspect is the mythology of powers. We touch this a little bit, seeing the MRI room again at the end, and I like the idea of ​​a little bit of "How did this happen and why did this happen to me?", Delving a little deeper into Mythology. I don't want to get too lost in mythology, but … I think it's fun to have it.

DEADLINE: What has it been like working on a series that is so personal to you? Did the events at the end make filming difficult?

WINSBERG: It has been emotional, cathartic, surreal, gratifying … I have felt the responsibility to honor (my father's) memory and what we went through, so there were times when I wrote or threw things where I would be emotional, and there were other times where I was able to compartmentalize it and treat it like it was just part of a story on a show.

Certainly, when writing Episode 12, I cried. I cried on set, watching them rehearse "American Pie". I had a difficult day, the day she was dying in bed. When I saw the first cut of Episode 12, I cried several times. Therefore, it is difficult to completely dissociate from it, and yet I feel that my best writing comes from writing what I know.