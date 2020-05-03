Coronavirus steals the spotlight from the world's ugliest dogs – Up News Info San Francisco

PETALUMA (Up News Info SF): Call it the opposite pole on the world spectrum of dogs from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, but annually the Sonoma-Marin Fair has put the spotlight on dogs that only their owners can love.

There is no better of breed, real jogging on stage or litany of a pedigree. The fair has given a brief focus to what it calls the ugliest dogs on the planet.

But this year, the coronavirus has turned off that focus. Sonoma-Marin Fair CEO Allison Keaney has announced that the fair, scheduled for the last week of June, has been canceled for fear of spreading the coronavirus.

"We hope that as the shelter-in-place deadline of May 3 approaches, we can move forward with our fair," he said. "We explore all options, but understand that this is the right decision for the safety and well-being of our community."

It is the first time in decades that the fair will not take place.

"The fairs represent an important celebration of the community," said Keaney. "COVID-19 has changed the way we can stay connected and we are working to find a way to adapt."

In addition to its famous dog contest, the fair also raises almost $ 35,000 in scholarships and prizes each year. This year, the board and fair staff are trying to find a way to continue that tradition.

Fair officials are encouraging exhibitors to stay connected as they work through the details of offering a virtual fair for livestock exhibitors, even exhibitors, and the community at large.

"Our mission is to showcase agriculture and the unique talents and interests of residents of Marin and Sonoma counties," said Keaney. “We are a wonderfully diverse community with a lot of talent. It is important that we find a way to show this, even if it is online. "