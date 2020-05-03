Coronavirus in MN: Republican Party leader Stymies Bonding Bill to get Governor Walz to relinquish emergency powers – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A bill that would help create jobs across Minnesota is up for debate on the State Capitol.

But it is not about how the money should be spent, but who influences the decisions to reopen the state.

The bond bill has been converted into a bargaining chip to have a seat at the table. Linking is another word for borrowing money, and that money is used to finance construction and infrastructure projects.

But there must be bipartisan support, and Republican leader in the House of Representatives Rep. Kurt Daudt says he will not pass a bail bill unless Governor Tim Walz relinquishes his emergency powers in peacetime.

Minnesota House Democratic Majority Leader Ryan Winkler says his party is critical of its counterpart right now.

"This is not the time to have a typical business policy on Capitol Hill," said Winkler.

DFL Party President Ken Martin says the livelihood of thousands of Minnesotans is at stake.

"Right now, Kurt Daudt and the Republicans are standing in the way of thousands of workers who are really working this summer on all kinds of infrastructure," said Martin.

Daudt says it is not appropriate to pass a bill like this in a state of emergency, when Governor Walz can make decisions unilaterally. So he says he is using the bill as a means to return to collaboration.

"Because they need our votes to approve it. This is the only lever we have to encourage the governor to take a second look and say, "Hey, is it appropriate that we, you know, include the legislature now?" Daudt said.

He emphasized that this stance he is taking is not about criticizing what the governor did, but rather that the University of Minnesota professor of political science Larry Jacobs wonders how voters will see him.

"Reps. Daudt, I think, is taking a little risk that he won't suffer a backlash by using the emergency powers as a bargaining chip," Jacobs said.

Daudt also argues that this is not a smart time to borrow money anyway, given the economic uncertainty. Martin, however, highlights the flip side.

“You have record low interest rates. I would say that when you have record low interest rates, it probably makes more sense to borrow more, ”Martin said.

Daudt says he is confident that a bail bill will be passed, and that there is no harm in delaying it a bit.

"Generally, bonds are not awarded for at least six months, and sometimes one to two years after a bond invoice is approved," Daudt said. "We know it is important to get people back to work, especially at a time like this, when we have so many Minnesotaine's out of work, but we think we want to do it right."

If no bill is passed before the session ends on May 18, the governor can call special sessions throughout the summer, giving lawmakers a chance to reach an agreement.

