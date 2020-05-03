Coronavirus in MN: New York Times Dubs St. Cloud A possible COVID-19 hot spot; The Mayor says "Don't obsess over the numbers,quot; – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Every time Minnesota or one of its many cities lands on a national newspaper article, ears in the state perk up.

And that was no different than when the New York Times rated St. Cloud as the best potential spot for COVID-19 in the country.

But Mayor Dave Kleis feels that people should look beyond the numbers.

"Without the accompanying narrative, this is just a table," said Kleis.

That graph in the article shows that St. Cloud had 540 news cases in the past two weeks, with a daily growth rate of 59%. This is significantly higher than second place, Lincoln, Nebraska, at just 14%.

Mayor Kleis says a recent boost in statewide testing is in part why the cases skyrocketed, a point emphasized by Governor Tim Walz.

"I don't think there is anyone who didn't know there were more cases out there. They just didn't know each other because the evidence was so low," said Kleis.

One confusing aspect of the table is that it lists cities, even though the Minnesota Department of Health counts coronavirus cases by county. Most of St. Cloud is in Stearns County, which recently had outbreaks at meat processing plants in Cold Spring and Melrose.

"There is an aspect of not wanting to create fear or panic, so you really have to look at the numbers and analyze where they are," said Kleis.

The table was "limited to areas with more than 250 cases and 50,000 people." Because of that, Nobles County in southwest Minnesota was not featured. The county has an estimated population of about 26,000 people. It also has 940 COVID-19 cases through Sunday, the second highest county total in the state by a significant margin. That is largely due to an outbreak at the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington.

St. Cloud spans three counties, including Stearns (589 cases), Benton (32 cases), and Sherburne (54 cases). When the cases in the three counties are added together, the total is still lower than in Nobles County.

Monitoring the number of cases in St. Cloud and Stearns County is important to Kleis, but she says her biggest concern is making sure the health care system in the area has enough beds for those who get sick.

"That's what keeps me awake at night is making sure we're doing everything we can to not overwhelm the healthcare system, because that's where it becomes dangerous," said Kleis. "Don't get hung up on numbers. Look at our ability to respond in our healthcare system. And now we have that (hospital) ability because of what people are doing."

That includes social distancing, as well as following the guidelines established in the order to stay home, according to Mayor Kleis.

