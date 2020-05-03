Coronavirus in Minnesota: COVID-19 cases increase by 435; 24 additional deaths reported – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota has increased to 6,663. Twenty-four more people also died, bringing the total deaths to 419.

According to the MDH, 338 of the Minnesota residents who died from COVID-19 resided in long-term care or assistance centers.

Since the Minnesota outbreak began early last month, more than 82,000 people have been screened for respiratory disease, which first appeared in Wuhan, China last year. The tests have increased in the last week, so it is also another factor in the increase in positive cases.

Currently, 373 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 155 in intensive care beds.

About half of the people who contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota, 3,015 patients, have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, health officials say.

For the majority of those receiving COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and people with underlying health problems.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.

