Coronavirus in Minnesota: Catholics gather at state capitol to join reopening of churches – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) Unable to pray in their churches, dozens of Catholics gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday morning.

The group that organized the meeting says the "shutdown of religion in Minnesota,quot; has been going on for far too long and they want to practice their religion side by side. Attendees were asked to practice social distancing.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda, head of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, says he anticipates reopening churches on May 18, which is when the current order to stay in the state home expires.

In a letter to Catholics, he described strict guidelines for social distancing and sanitation. Click here to read her full letter.

