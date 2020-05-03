Contracts Tell How Oscar Delay Would Work – Up News Info

It now seems reasonably certain that this film awards season will be remembered for delivering the "Oscars With An Asterisk." On Tuesday, the governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, bowing to coronavirus-induced theater closings, approved a temporary rule change allowing consideration of the Academy Awards for movies that air without been shown in theaters. That puts any contender at a disadvantage, depending on visual range, giddy effects, or deep stomach-churning layers of sound. But the sound editing and sound mixing categories have collapsed together, so we were nonetheless pointed to a reduction.

Still, a deeper note of caution slipped into a follow-up interview, when Up News Info's Pete Hammond asked Academy officials if the annual award ceremony would actually take place as scheduled in February. "We cannot predict what will happen between now and February 28," said CEO Dawn Hudson.

Related story Coronavirus in Los Angeles County: confirmed cases continue to rise

For film lovers, a year without the Oscars would be spring without flowers, painfully incomplete. But it certainly could happen. In fact, the Academy contracts with ABC, for national broadcasting rights, and Buena Vista International, for foreign rights, have long included protocols governing the delay or cancellation of an Oscar program, the upcoming 93rd Ceremony included.

As described last February in a document offering $ 100 million in bonds to support the new Academy Film Museum, here's how it works:

In the face of disaster — such as a devastating second or third wave of viral infection that makes show production impolitical or impossible — the first option is delay. "In the event that the Academy is prevented from producing or presenting the Academy Awards Show by force majeure, which includes acts of war, explosion, bomb threats, fire, etc.," says the bond document, "Then the Academy can postpone the Academy Awards ceremony at a time when ABC will agree to exhibit it.

Simple enough. But more difficult is what happens if the program is not postponed or exhibited, maybe it is just scratched. In that case, ABC pays the out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Academy, but is reimbursed for any payments beyond the money spent.

More complicated is a stage in which the Academy produces a show, but ABC somehow cannot put it on display. In that situation, the Academy, the document says, "has the right to specify that ABC display the Academy Awards Show only once within 90 days" of the ceremony, while continuing to pay its full guarantee under the contract. . Good for the academy; perhaps less for ABC, who could be caught broadcasting a three-month ceremony.

If, on the contrary, the Academy does not exercise its right to the delayed exhibition of a show, perhaps if the ceremony turns into a private dinner, like the Governor's Awards? – ABC only has to "pay the Academy an agreed amount for the reimbursement of certain but not all production costs," and manages to retain or recover any additional fees that may have been paid for the non-broadcast program. That's a little better for ABC, but it's not great for anyone.

Meanwhile, under the Buena Vista contract, the Academy is paid the full price for foreign rights if it is forced to postpone the program for 90 days. But if no show occurs, any amount already paid under the contract is simply credited next year (or refunded to Buena Vista if the contract is scheduled to end).

What is at stake financially is a set of "performance obligations" under which the Academy will receive $ 119,975,000 in 2021, according to its financial statements. (The costs related to the show have been just over $ 40 million annually in recent times.)

But greater risk involves the mystique of awards and theatrical films as a medium. Cancel, or even delay, the Oscars only once, and a film era could end.