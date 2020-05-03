Home Entertainment Combine the pop star with her outfit

Combine the pop star with her outfit

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Combine the pop star with her outfit
Ad nordvpn

This should be easy if you are a pop culture expert!


  1. J. Lo wore this iconic dress for the 2000s Grammys.

    Via Scott Gries / ImageDirect / Getty Images


  2. She wore this dress for the 2020 Grammys.

    Via Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy


  3. Taylor used this for the 2019 VMAs.

    Via Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for MTV


  4. This outfit is from the "California Gurls,quot; music video.

    Via Capitol Records, LLC


  5. This outfit is from the 2020 Grammys.

    Via Amy Sussman / Getty Images


  6. This iconic dress is from Beyonce Lemonade movie (specifically "Hold Up,quot;).

    Via HBO


  7. Rihanna wore this dress for the 2015 Met Gala.

    Via TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images


  8. This photo is from the 2020 Grammys.

    Via Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy


  9. This gauntlet dress was memorably worn by Lady Gaga for the 2010 VMAs.

    Via Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images


  10. This is from the music video for "Hit Me Baby One More Time,quot;.

    Via SMEs


  11. Lizzo wore this dress for the 2019 American Music Awards.

    Via Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for dcp


  12. Xtina used this for the 2002 VMAs.

    Via Mark Mainz / Getty Images


  13. This is from the music video for "I Write Sins Not Tragedies,quot;.

    Via DCD2 Records


  14. Adele wore this sparkly dress for the 2012 Grammys.

    Via Jason Merritt / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

chris brown

Chris Brown shares cute photo of his 5-month-old son Aeko playing...

Sarah Hyland and Fiance Wells Adams rule out virtual wedding

Sarah Hyland and Fiance Wells Adams rule out virtual wedding

Every time Lady Gaga beat herself at the Met Gala

Every time Lady Gaga beat herself at the Met Gala

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©