Colorado must prepare for a crime wave

Conditions in Colorado are ripe for the next crime wave. Those conditions are created by the economic downturn resulting from the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal changes, and recent orders from Governor Jared Polis.

Whether you think those orders are good or bad, necessary or too extreme is irrelevant. The impact they will have on crime is real, and those consequences on our communities and victims must be considered in evaluating them. There have been several recent news reports of a drop in reporting from most criminal areas, but not for good or sustainable reasons.

The number of reports of child abuse come from people outside the victim's home, such as teachers, so the practical consequence of the governor's orders is to greatly decrease opportunities for abuse observations and protests. From March 26 to April 30, internal numbers from my Arapahoe County office show an 80% decrease in reported child abuse cases. Perhaps that is a reflection that children are free from abuse during confinement. But probably not.

Criminals take their cues from the justice system. After Governor Polis encouraged a reduction in prison populations across the state, it became clear that arrests for "low-level,quot; property crimes would no longer lead to incarceration, but low or no ties. Thefts of cars increased. According to the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force, weekly auto thefts in Colorado increased from 332 March 8-14 to an average of 454 for each subsequent week. That's an average weekly increase of 36%. Right within the metro area, it's a staggering 49% increase.

On March 25, the governor issued an executive order suspending laws governing who, how, and when the Department of Corrections can release prisoners. The express purpose of his order was to release more prisoners in Colorado communities through early parole. The DOC aims at the release of 500 to 700 convicted criminals on our streets. Right now, DOC is even discussing releasing some violent criminals, including murderers and rapists, in Colorado communities.

Certainly, while they are on probation or under some form of supervision, we can trust that they will be law abiding, right?

That's not the result of a 2018 statewide survey conducted by the Colorado District Bar Council. That survey found that of nearly 1,200 serious crime cases filed the week of September 10-14, 51% were filed against defendants under the supervision of the criminal justice system, but outside of jail or prison.

Closing orders across the United States have prompted 26 million Americans to apply for unemployment. A historically robust economy has been impacted. Professor Jeffrey Lin, from the University of Denver Department of Sociology and Criminology, says that an economic downturn has long been associated with an increase in property crime, though cause and effect are affected by numerous variables. .

Add to that the warmer weather. Bureau of Justice Statistics studies reveal that domestic crimes, such as robbery and aggravated assault, increase by as much as 10 percent during the summer.

Assuming history, studies, and experts are correct and crime increases, do we have the tools to protect the innocent and hold those who take advantage of them accountable?

Our ability to prevent, detect and combat crime is directly related to the adequacy of our local law enforcement resources. They are almost entirely funded by counties and municipalities. The result of the government-imposed business closure thus far has resulted in a projected budget deficit of $ 3 billion for the state.

Aurora, the third largest city in Colorado, estimates a budget deficit of $ 20-25 million. At least. In Jefferson County, the sheriff's budget was reduced by $ 3.2 million. That was last year, before the continuous economic problems caused by the forced closure of companies.

Federal CARES Act provided $ 450 million to Colorado for counties and municipalities to offset some of its massive COVID-19 spending. Otherwise, the resulting budgetary restriction would lead to reducing public security resources. Recently, Governor Polis' administration indicated that it intends to keep that money to replenish the state budget. We likely have fewer resources to enforce the law as we need them most.

These are just a handful of tea leaves that herald an increase in crime in Colorado's future. I want to be wrong, but these factors must be discussed as we consider the impact of the governor's orders on our state.

George H. Brauchler is the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, which includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.