Colorado Mountain Lions Hit With New Hunting Plan As People Spread Out

Mountain lions face an uncertain future under a new state plan to allow hunters to kill up to 15% a year across western Colorado, and more nearby subdivisions, upsetting human rights advocates. animals that favor a life-and-life approach to wildlife.

Among the world's most elusive predators, mountain lions join Colorado black bears as the last surviving large carnivores, eating primarily elk and deer. These lone cats weigh up to 150 pounds, run as fast as 50 mph, and can jump 40 feet.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife managers say they are required to allow hunting to control the number of mountain lions amid a human population boom and development that draws more people to the lion's habitat. They point to "conflicts," saying staff received 116 calls about lions in 13 months from people in the Roaring Fork and Eagle River valleys. In one case, a lion was grazing against previously stopped vehicles and another lion was found dead a few days later along Highway 82. Lions have also alarmed by wandering near a school and houses, where they occasionally snatch pets.

Colorado officials are basing their plan on a state estimate of 4,000 to 5,500 lions today, half a century after the bounty murder pushed this species toward extinction.

CPW's 10-year plan, approved this summer by state wildlife commissioners, calls for the preservation of mountain lions while providing opportunities for hunters, who are currently allowed to kill lions at levels meant to reduce the 11,372-square-mile number in western Colorado designated for "suppression."

These western suppression zones where lions could be hunted to levels above a 15% overall death rate would be reduced, in the new plan, to 1,829 square miles, a new "special management area,quot; around Glenwood Springs that encompasses the Roaring Fork and Eagle River valleys, where cities like Edwards (population 10,266) are expanding into lion habitat.

The plan would replace existing plans for 13 gaming units in western Colorado, but would not change hunting in the foothills west of the heavily populated Front Range, where hunting is conducted at levels designed to reduce the number of lions with fees slaughter established up to 28%.

Colorado would remain among the 14 states that allow hunting of mountain lions, numbering approximately 30,000 across the West amid growing support for peaceful coexistence. Hunters harvested 541 mountain lions across the state last year.

California voters in 1990 banned lion hunting, and wildlife managers there have seen no major conflict.

"We are trying to manage a stable population of mountain lions," said CPW biologist Mark Vieira, architect of the Colorado plan.

While no one knows for sure how many lions inhabit Colorado, agency officials rely on extrapolations, small-scale density studies, and informal assessments that the estimated state population of 4,000 to 5,500 has been steady or increasing and that 15% a year he could be killed. sustainably, Vieira said.

"As we live and recreate more, with our pets in this habitat, and we bring deer and elk to the cities, we are also bringing lions, something we have to deal with. The real threat to lions is the loss of their habitat, "he said.

Colorado wildlife managers “are not trying to suppress mountain lions in western Colorado. It is surprising that we have these top predators at these densities, at these numbers, in Colorado. We should be proud of the lion populations we have. "

But animal rights groups, and some lion hunters, are fighting the plan.

"We are on the road to losing lions," said Delia Malone, director of the Sierra Club's wildlife program, who lives near Redstone and recently marveled at a lion on her driveway and on a neighbor's porch. A more accurate estimate of the state's population would be 3,000, Malone said.

"And we don't need to 'manage' them. This 'management' is primarily about trophy hunting. Lions will not overpopulate and become marauding invaders invading human neighborhoods. If you have a population that is not hunted, adult lions will keep younger lions out of their territory. And if the lions don't have territory, they die, a natural process of population control, "he said.

Critics contend that the plan exploits the fear of lions as ambush predators too dangerous to live near people, lashed after extraordinary incidents: a lion bit a boy in Bailey, southwest Denver, last year, and a Orphaned cub pounced on a Fort Collins runner on Horsetooth Mountain who fought back and killed the lion.

“Just because you see a mountain lion doesn't mean the lion is threatening you. It's right there, ”said Lindsay Larris, attorney and director of the WildEarth Guardians wildlife program. "WildEarth Guardians does not support any plan that assumes that killing mountain lions is necessary to prevent human-wildlife conflict."

Mountain lion hunters also question this plan. The owner of Allout Guiding and Outfitting J.T. Robbins, west of Grand Junction, said CPW appears to be fueled by concern that deer and elk herds in some parts of the state are declining, with lions playing an important role. "Too many lions will be caught," Robbins said.

"If we eliminate the lion populations, I am out of work. We all care about sustainability, ”he said. "How do you really know how many lions there are to start with?"

A review of the state's documented conflicts in the proposed new special management area around Glenwood Springs reveals that most of the 39 calls made to CPW dispatchers over 19 days in February and March were sightings: residents living in habitats of lions who saw lions near subdivisions, driveways, dead ends, porches, golf courses.

But a lion in the area last year killed a dog that was walking with its owner, prompting the owner to attack the lion. Edwards Elementary School officials reported lions. The children were not allowed out. And in the Homestead subdivision, residents took photos showing lions dragging deer across patios.

However, public sentiment for reducing mountain lions remains weak in Carbondale, just south of Glenwood Springs. Mayor Dan Richardson, who has hunted moose in the area, noted "very few negative interactions,quot; with mountain lions.

"No, I don't want to remove more lions," said Richardson. “One side is the impact on humans. The other side is: What would be the negative impact on ecosystems? I would be wrong to leave them alone unless there is a really significant threat. "

Colorado allows hunters to track lions using hounds. The new plan would also allow, in some areas, electronic calls that mimic distressed deer to attract lions.

In the past three years, hunters have killed an average of 495 mountain lions a year, state records show. This game harvest adds to deaths from vehicle collisions, ranchers who protect livestock, and some cases where troublesome lions were slaughtered.

Colorado's new plan also calls for monitoring lions in large landscapes because studies have shown that they roam widely, sometimes across multiple states. No more than 22% of those killed in western Colorado could be women. The current hunting limit of 532 in western Colorado would be initially lowered to 461, authorities said, with a state limit of around 661.

State rules say hunters may kill lions only with the intention of consuming "all the harvested lion meat." A CPW spokesperson said the game's guardians issue citations to enforce this anti-waste rule.

Animal rights groups argue that hunters kill mountain lions primarily as trophies.

“We support an updated plan, and seeing how preserving mountain lions on a larger scale makes sense. But it is fundamentally cruel and inhumane to kill these animals primarily for sport, "said Haley Stewart, wildlife protection manager for the Humane Society of the United States.