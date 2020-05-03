Chris Hemsworth thanks fans as "Extraction" seems to become Netflix's biggest movie premiere – Up News Info

It's a huge hit on Netflix, and Chris Hemsworth says he's hugely grateful to fans.

"Hi, what's up guys? I hope you're doing well. I just want to thank everyone who retired greatly. Extraction. You have made it the # 1 movie on the planet right now, "Hemsworth said Saturday in a video posted to Instagram.

Netflix released a statement a day earlier, announcing that the film is on track to become the most viewed movie premiere to date.

"Extraction It is on its way to becoming the biggest movie premiere ever on Netflix, with an estimated 90 million households taking part in the action in the first 4 weeks, "the transmitter tweeted." Thank you to everyone who has seen up to now!"

Tyler Rake is kicking butt. 👊💪💥💥💪👊 EXTRACTION is on its way to becoming the biggest movie premiere ever on Netflix, with an estimated 90 million households participating in the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who has seen so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV – NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

Hemsworth plays black market mercenary Tyler Rake, who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Sam Hargrave, coordinator of specialists in Captain America: Civil War, directed the film. Joe Russo wrote the script and produced with his brother Anthony through his AGBO banner.

The film was released on April 24.