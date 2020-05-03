Chris Evans joins Instagram to participate in the All-In Challenge

Chris Evans eventually joined Instagram, and all it took was an invitation from his Marvel co-star Chris Pratt. the Knives out star posted his first video this week and already has more than 2 million followers, as Evans participated in the All-In Challenge.

In the video, the 38-year-old actor said he couldn't match Pratt's offer of being eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion, but you can round up the Avengers for a virtual hangout.

"Hello everyone Chris Evans here and I am accepting the All-In Challenge," Evans said in the video. "Chris Pratt challenged me and this is a great cause. This helps bring food to people in need during this Covid nightmare. So, I am very happy to be doing this. "

According to the All inside Website, Evans' offer is for "you and two friends,quot; to join him for a virtual game night. Other attendees on this list who are "defending their board game thrones,quot; are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

After letting fans know what he is offering for the challenge, Evans challenged Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Billy Porter to see what they could find.

The All-In Challenge is a digital fundraising event created last month by the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and Fanatics Founder Michael Rubin will incentivize donations by leading top sports, music and entertainment celebrities to offer "once in a lifetime experiences,quot;.

“Through the newly created ALL IN Challenge, sponsored by the All In Challenge Foundation, the leading figures in the world of sports, music and entertainment will donate their most precious possessions and will be challenged to create unique experiences that will be available. for online auctions and as gifts, "the website read.

One hundred percent of the money raised goes to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. To be eligible for a celebrity prize, fans can donate as little as $ 10 to enter a drawing for the item they're interested in winning. There is also an auction option to bid on items, and customers can enter "all,quot; to participate in more than one draw.

For the Chris Pratt award, he offered fans the opportunity to enter a raffle to be eaten by a dinosaur, and there's also an auction item going to the highest bidder. Each winner will appear in Jurassic World: Dominion, which Pratt describes as "immortalized in film history."



