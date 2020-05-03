Chicago teens risk coronavirus: line up for new Jordan Sneaker (Vid)

MTO News learned that nearly 300 teens went online yesterday in Chicago, trying to get hold of a newly released pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE VIDEO, SHOWING ALIGNED TEENAGERS

MTO News learned that a popular Chicago social media-based shoe reseller told his followers he would be selling Jordan's in a Chicago store. And in a matter of minutes, hundreds of teenagers appeared.

And as you can see in the video, the teens were not wearing masks and were not practicing social distancing.

A man who found out about the incident drove to the store, and the video is the commotion outside.

Chicago and the entire state of Illinois are currently under quarantine lock. Non-core businesses are supposed to be closed. But that hasn't stopped people from sidestepping the law and opening "secret,quot; stores across the city.

