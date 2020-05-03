Check out Derek Blasberg's most iconic selfies

Journalist and television personality Derek Blasberg He's blessing us with some never-before-seen Met Gala selfies featuring your favorite celebrities.

While the first Monday in May may not look the same this year with the postponement of the Met 2020 Gala in New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic, fashion It will continue to honor the biggest night of fashion in a special way.

On Monday, people will be able to tune in to YouTube for "A Moment With the Met," a celebration of the gala's rich history and the most iconic and impressive fashion moments from their favorite celebrities.

"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday night, although I was delighted to hear how many mark the occasion in their own way." Anna Wintour said of this year's Met Gala schedule. Instead, I asked some friends to join me for a simple moment, one that I hope will bring us some joy. "

Now, the day before the Met Gala was set to place the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Blasberg shares 30 of his favorite personal photos from "the most glamorous night of the year,quot; on Instagram.