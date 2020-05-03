Check out Derek Blasberg's most iconic selfies

Journalist and television personality Derek Blasberg He's blessing us with some never-before-seen Met Gala selfies featuring your favorite celebrities.
While the first Monday in May may not look the same this year with the postponement of the Met 2020 Gala in New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic, fashion It will continue to honor the biggest night of fashion in a special way.
On Monday, people will be able to tune in to YouTube for "A Moment With the Met," a celebration of the gala's rich history and the most iconic and impressive fashion moments from their favorite celebrities.
"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday night, although I was delighted to hear how many mark the occasion in their own way." Anna Wintour said of this year's Met Gala schedule. Instead, I asked some friends to join me for a simple moment, one that I hope will bring us some joy. "
Now, the day before the Met Gala was set to place the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Blasberg shares 30 of his favorite personal photos from "the most glamorous night of the year,quot; on Instagram.
Scroll through our gallery below to see our favorite selfies!
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Selena Gomez
Journalist and television personality Derek Blasberg Shares a selfie with the singer of "Lose You To Love Me,quot; at the 2016 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Blasberg take a fun selfie at the 2014 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
A never-before-seen photo of KimYe at the 2016 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Kim Kardashian West
It's a party of four! Oliver Rousteing, Rachel Roy, Kim and Derek pose for a group selfie at the 2013 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Anne Hathaway
the princess diaries The actor poses at the 2015 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Miley Cyrus and Zoë Kravitz
Miley Cyrus and Zoë Kravitz at the 2015 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson
the Little fires everywhere actor and Almost famous The actor poses for a selfie at the 2015 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Reese witherspoon
Another adorable Reese and Derek selfie at the Met Gala!
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Free night for parents! Our favorite couple, Chrissy and John, pose at the Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Jared Leto
Leto, his head and Derek take a selfie at the 2019 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Miley Cyrus, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts and Rita Ora
Girl gang selfie! Miley Cyrus, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevigne, Emma Roberts and Rita prays take an iconic selfie at the 2013 Met Gala.
Derek Blasberg / Instagram
Iily Allen
The "Smile,quot; singer strikes a pose before the 2014 Met Gala.
If you're wondering how you can tune into tomorrow's virtual live stream, go here.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLbe153e2005c1b3e4e4138b69144b9eff14%%MINIFYHTMLbe153e2005c1b3e4e4138b69144b9eff15%