Carole Baskin tricked into first interview from Tiger King

Self-proclaimed animal rights activist Carole Baskin she was tricked into participating in her first video interview since the launch of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, mayhem and madness.
Despite being a central character in the true crime show, Baskin has denounced the program and has avoided contact with the press. But youtubers Josh Pieters and Archie manners they were able to secure an interview with the CEO of Big Cat Rescue under the guise of working The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
In a new video released on YouTube today, the duo described their journey to the Baskin interview as a story of "loopholes, lawyers, and lies."
The long 12-minute trip documents the pranksters' process to secure their interview with Baskin: contact her for weeks, pretend to work with a third-party production company that works with Tonight's show host Jimmy Fallon and even conduct a pre-interview with Baskin via a burner cell phone.
When it was time for filming, the YouTubers staged a bogus video conference, pretended to be producers, and asked Baskin to start naming big cat breeds to test his audio levels. Then, they offered an explanation of why Baskin couldn't see the talk show host.
"You will only be able to listen, but obviously he will be able to see you," Manners explained confidently before launching the show's actual opening credits.
Baskin then participated in a chat conducted solely with the use of sound snippets isolated from Fallon's questions from previous interviews that YouTubers took off the internet. "Are you going to work on something? What are you doing?" asked the soundboard playing context clips of Fallon's voice.
"Well, unfortunately, because of the loss of tourism revenue, we had to let half of our staff go," Baskin said. "Fortunately, all of our animal care is done by volunteers, so the animals still receive their daily care, but it means we all have to work twice as long to make sure all of that happens."
After a small setback, the false interview returns to normal.
"It seems like you're really handling this entire quarantine well," recites the Fallon soundboard.
"Well, we have to do it," Baskin explained. "We have so many cats depending on us. We really don't have a choice in the situation."
Baskin continued conversing with the soundboard, discussing his level of quarantine readiness, the number of big cats in his rescue, and his work ethic.
Finally, the Fallon simulator asks, "I mean, wow, when can anyone see a cat?"
"After COVID-19, I just don't know if we'll ever be able to tour again," said Baskin.
After the fantasy interview, Pieters and Manners encouraged the tiger-crazed activist to record more promotional content. She even put on her infamous flower headdress.
ME! The news reached Baskin and she shared that although she was "suspicious,quot; of the interview, she still had fun doing it.
"I suspected we were doing it because the questions seemed taped," he shared. "But I had no idea it would turn out to be such a funny joke. He gave us a very welcome laugh. I appreciate his intelligence and that they created their video in a way that I don't feel is a bad way."
%MINIFYHTMLb323bc330b2a493e381e639dd4363c8d14%