Carole Baskin tricked into first interview from Tiger King

Self-proclaimed animal rights activist Carole Baskin she was tricked into participating in her first video interview since the launch of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, mayhem and madness.

Despite being a central character in the true crime show, Baskin has denounced the program and has avoided contact with the press. But youtubers Josh Pieters and Archie manners they were able to secure an interview with the CEO of Big Cat Rescue under the guise of working The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a new video released on YouTube today, the duo described their journey to the Baskin interview as a story of "loopholes, lawyers, and lies."

The long 12-minute trip documents the pranksters' process to secure their interview with Baskin: contact her for weeks, pretend to work with a third-party production company that works with Tonight's show host Jimmy Fallon and even conduct a pre-interview with Baskin via a burner cell phone.

When it was time for filming, the YouTubers staged a bogus video conference, pretended to be producers, and asked Baskin to start naming big cat breeds to test his audio levels. Then, they offered an explanation of why Baskin couldn't see the talk show host.