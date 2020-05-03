Carole Baskin teased by YouTubers posing as Fallon producers

Screenshot: Netflix

I'm starting to feel sorry for Tiger kingIt's Carole Baskin. Sure, she may or may not have murdered her husband, shoved his body into a meat grinder and given it to his tigers. But somehow in a show full of nasty villains, she ended up being portrayed as the plus unpleasant, despite the fact that the outcome of the program culminated in someone trying to hit her. Baskin has wisely chosen distance herself from the show, but sadly that didn't stop her from falling victim to a very embarrassing prank.

TMZ reports that Baskin finally gave a public publicationTiger king interview, agreeing to speak on camera with two producers to Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon. Or at least that's what he thought he was talking about, apparently the two "producers" were "YouTube pranksters" Archie Manners and Josh Pieters, who have managed to scam a lot of celebrities and non-celebrities with, I guess, jokes. To be fair to Baskin, Manners and Pieters did a pretty elaborate job on this one, using actual clips from Fallon interviewing celebrities for trick Baskin thinks she was talking with Fallon himself

Poor, sweet, possibly murderous Carole:

Probably, The big indication here is that Manners and Pieters "accepted" Baskin's stipulation that the interview focus on their job as CEO of Big Cat Rescue and your big cat rights defense and not get into Tiger king. Surely Fallon wouldn't reserve it and ask him about his enmity with Joe Exotic? Either way, once again Carole has been duped by the sweet art of editing.