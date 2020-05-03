Carole Baskin, "King Tiger,quot;, was tricked into giving her first interview by two youtubers

"Hello, all of you great cats and kittens."
If there is someone who was not in the Tiger king exaggerated train, it was Carole Baskin. He called the documentary "disappointing,quot; and gave no public interview after the show hit Netflix, despite the fact that its story is one of the most memorable aspects of the series.
The couple purported to be from a production company that reserves celebrities for appearances on late-night talk shows. Carole initially declined, but accepted the provision that the interview would be only about cats.
Then they found a bunch of Fallon clips interviewing guests and talking about cats, and had them ready on an iPad.
Archie even had an excuse to explain why Fallon obviously wouldn't appear on screen:
To promote legitimacy, they pretended they were talking remotely to various crew members:
Archie asked Carole about her life during the coronavirus. She is currently with her husband and works every day at Big Cat Rescue:
He even clarified that his helmet was a type of lei:
Carole ended the interview by asking people to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act and not pay to see tiger cubs.
There you have it, folks: Carole's first postTiger king interview, courtesy of Jimmy Fallon no.
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.