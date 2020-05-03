Carole Baskin from & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; she was tricked by YouTubers pretending to be producers of Jimmy Fallon

Netflix

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners use old audio clips from the presenter of & # 39; Tonight Show & # 39; to ask questions and trick the great cat rights activist into giving them a public interview since the success of the documentary series.

Carole Baskin has been a victim of YouTube pranksters. The great cat rights activist, who found fame on Netflix "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"He rarely agreed to do interviews since the success of the documentary series, but Josh Pieters and Archie manners He got her to make one under the pretense that they were "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"producers.

The trickster duo uploaded the video of "We tricked Carole Baskin into giving us her first interview from Tiger King" on YouTube on Sunday, May 3. In it, the couple explained how they managed to do the trick after contacting her multiple times, and spending hours compiling old host audio clips. Jimmy Fallon asking questions about cats.

In the nearly 13-minute video, the couple included the behind the scenes of Carole's interview via Zoom, as well as images of them successfully tricking her into wearing the flower crown. Additionally, it showed that Archie was on hold to offer false reasons in case they didn't have the correct audio in response during the interview.

Explaining to Insider about his precautionary method, Josh said, "There is often a time when there is no clip that is suitable. But luckily that's when I have Archie on standby who can come in and act as a producer and say: & # 39; Oh we have a quick change there, Jimmy is just doing this & # 39; or & # 39; Jimmy is just putting on makeup & # 39 ;, and then explains why something went wrong. "

The bogus interview itself heard Carole talk about caring for her big cats in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. She revealed that although she was forced to fire half of her staff due to "loss of tourism revenue," she still has the support of volunteers. It also gave the pair of pranksters a never-before-seen number of images.

Speaking of her stunt, Josh noted, "I think he did an interview for a local newspaper in Tampa where he is originally from. But this was his first exclusive interview worldwide, which is just something." He added: "We really didn't expect it to work. We still can't believe we were able to interview Carole Baskin."