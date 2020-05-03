Car theft suspect arrested after Santa Cruz-Capitola persecution – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – A car theft suspect was arrested Saturday night after leading police in a chase from Santa Cruz to Capitola and back before crashing the stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The vehicle was seen traveling at a high speed around 10:18 p.m. by Santa Cruz agents, who learned that the car had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

The solo driver was chased through Santa Cruz and onto State Highway 1 to Capitola, then returned down the road to the Beach Flats neighborhood in Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol assisted police during the 10-mile chase, which ended when the suspect crashed into Cliff and Second streets and ran out of the car.

A perimeter was installed in the area and suspect Albert Blanco, a 38-year-old San José resident, was detained without incident.

Police say Blanco gave a statement about how he stole the car.

He was booked for car theft and reckless evasion for a felony.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.