Car theft suspect arrested after Santa Cruz-Capitola persecution – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Car theft suspect arrested after Santa Cruz-Capitola persecution - CBS San Francisco
%MINIFYHTML78fdac7e3bc480d9ae1844fa1a94722314%

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – A car theft suspect was arrested Saturday night after leading police in a chase from Santa Cruz to Capitola and back before crashing the stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The vehicle was seen traveling at a high speed around 10:18 p.m. by Santa Cruz agents, who learned that the car had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Albert Blanco (Santa Cruz Police Photo)

The solo driver was chased through Santa Cruz and onto State Highway 1 to Capitola, then returned down the road to the Beach Flats neighborhood in Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol assisted police during the 10-mile chase, which ended when the suspect crashed into Cliff and Second streets and ran out of the car.

A perimeter was installed in the area and suspect Albert Blanco, a 38-year-old San José resident, was detained without incident.

Police say Blanco gave a statement about how he stole the car.

He was booked for car theft and reckless evasion for a felony.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here