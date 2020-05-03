Cambridge man, 19, charged with shooting Saturday night

A 19-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and charged in connection with shooting near the streets of Harvard and Portland on Saturday night. according to the police.

Sage Ballard faces charges of armed assault with the intent to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and firing a firearm within 500 feet of a building, police said in a press release.

A vehicle with two people in it was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 7:16 p.m., police said.

Police said that after the incident, a vehicle left the scene and headed for Main Street. Officers found "multiple casings,quot; at the scene.

"I want to congratulate the community members who supported our investigation, as well as our officers who were able to quickly arrest after this senseless violence," Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr. said in a statement. "This was a blatant and unacceptable act, and we were lucky that no one was hurt."