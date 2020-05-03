Business owners eager to return to work with lockout rules scheduled to facilitate on Monday – Up News Info San Francisco

LAFAYETTE (KPIX) – On Monday, the state and counties will cautiously begin to relax some of the shelter orders in place, allowing some businesses and activities to resume. For some of them it may be just in time.

Nese and Edward Ganch, owners of the Floral Arts flower shop in Lafayette, picked up their first load of fresh flowers in weeks. They are excited that requests to stay home will allow their store to be open for business in time for Mother's Day.

"For florists, Mother's Day is actually the busiest week of the year," explained Nese. "He's busier than Valentine because everyone has a mother, you know!"

It is a good time for other activities too.

Skate parks can be reopened and tennis can be replayed, although the order prohibits multiple people from touching the ball, so it will be interesting to see how it works.

In good weather, even rusty golfers will be delighted to return to the greens to play that maddening game they love so much.

"It will take time to get back in and really be able to hit the ball and that sort of thing," said golfer Dennis Wasco of Clayton.

Speaking of greens, if people's grass looks a little seedy these days, there's hope. On Monday, landscape workers can go back to work and nurseries will be open to tend them. Some, like the Sloat nursery in Danville, have already been open and doing booming business because the law allowed nurseries selling plants that can produce food to remain operational.

"As soon as we get to a floor or two of tomatoes, they hit the table and leave!" Sloat store manager Brad Sheehan said.

Construction sites that have been closed may also reopen on Monday, with some restrictions. Exterior work or work required for housing are the only jobs that can be done in occupied homes. But Chuck Barnett said work on three houses in his Danville dead end never really slowed down during the shelter-in-place.

"This one has been going full time for the past three weeks," he said, pointing to the houses. "That one has been going for almost two months."

The real estate market hasn't been running full time lately because real estate agents were only able to show vacant homes. Houses with people who still live in them could only be seen virtually.

"If you have an investor, that's about numbers," said Janel Pelosi, real estate agent for Keller Williams East Bay. "But when it comes to a first-time home buyer or a traditional home buyer, they really want to touch and feel a house. And when you're looking at it online, it's kind of hard to do it."

Pelosi can start showing occupied houses on Monday, as long as it's just her with up to two clients. You are asking the owners to leave the lights on so that nobody has to touch the switches. It is a new way of doing business, but she will take what she can get.

"I am super excited," she said. "I mean we actually put on work clothes instead of yoga pants and meet with our clients, so we're really excited about that."

All of these activities come with many social distancing restrictions, and county officials say they will be watching closely to see that they are being obeyed. If not, everything could quickly be closed again.