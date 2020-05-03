The judge in Britney Spears' guardianship case has extended her agreement with her temporary guardian until August after she decided that a hearing on the matter could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment tonight, Judge Brenda Penny issued an order last week that authorized Spears 'conservator Jodi Montgomery to remain in Spears' custody until at least August 22, 2020. The judge did the extension because the courts in California are currently closed.

Montgomery took over Spears' father Jamie after he stepped down as Britney's conservative. After Britney's public collapse in 2007, Jamie became her conservator and held the job until September 2019. Jamie petitioned the court for someone else to take over the guardianship of her daughter due to her ongoing health issues.

Jamie also had an altercation with Britney's oldest son, Sean Preston, last summer that led to a restraining order. The incident took place just a few weeks before he petitioned the court and asked to be replaced as conservator.

The judge approved the request and named Montgomery in his place. Montgomery has been Britney's longtime care manager, but the conservatorship gives her control over the Toxic the singer's finances and other big decisions. Her powers include restricting visits, retaining security and caregivers, and communicating with Britney's medical team.

Things between Britney and her family are "good,quot; right now, a source says. But they still care about the singer, especially when she does things like accidentally burn down her home gym. Britney revealed earlier this week that she accidentally set her gym on fire because she had two candles and "one thing led to another."

"Her family worries because they know Britney can be distracted and forget," said the source. "These are all the things he works on in therapy."

Fans have also voiced concern on social media about Britney's mental health, as the 38-year-old man often posts strange videos and photos. According to We weeklyBritney has expressed that she does not want to return to work because continuing would essentially keep her under guardianship.

Insider information claims Britney "resents,quot; that her father received approximately $ 10,000 a month for supervising his finances.

Britney Spears canceled her Las Vegas residency in January 2019 and hasn't released an album in over four years.



