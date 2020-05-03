Braintree, 59, shot and wounded by police during the & # 39; altercation & # 39; of Saturday

A 59-year-old Braintree man was shot and wounded by police after they responded to the 100 block of Grove Street on Saturday night to receive a report from a gunman.

Stephen Rizzo, a resident of the Logan Park Senior Apartment Complex, is recovering from the gunshot wound at South Shore Hospital, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

When Rizzo's charges can be read, he is expected to face one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (civilian victim), and multiple charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, the prosecutor's office said.

Around 5:33 p.m., police were called to the scene, where they found Rizzo. An altercation allegedly ensued between Rizzo and the police, authorities said.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate the shooting, and further details are expected to be released during Rizzo's arraignment.