Blake Snell wins the League of & # 39; MLB: The Show & # 39; players, but baseball fans are the biggest winners

Blake Snell could have won the battle, but baseball fans may have won the war.

With Snell taking home the MLB: The Show Players League honors, the door may have been irrevocably opened

Really, baseball fans of all kinds have been clamoring for a bigger peek behind the curtain for years. For a sport that is played almost every day for six months, players are relatively unknown to their fans. It's a bizarre paradox in which regionalized fandom, blackouts, and players' willingness to cooperate can only become an excuse for the big leagues.

This year, with the coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the season indefinitely, 30 players from 30 teams went online to play a "MLB: The Show 20,quot; tournament. Fans who were inclined to pay attention got small doses of personality from their players, such as Snell, Lucas Giolito, Brett Phillips, Hunter Pence and others. David Dahl even went so far as to withdraw from the sport entirely.

This! Is this what we want! This is everything fans want!

Give us a little more. Let's see guys playing video games. Let's see the guys excited about giving up an electronic home run. Let's see them joke around a bit with their competition. We are going to see them getting angry for missing a play in the garden. It's fun. It is happy. Of course, there must be player cooperation, but out of 30 lists of 26 players across the sport, it shouldn't be difficult to find men who want to promote themselves to a few nuggets at a time.

Unfortunately, baseball is so established and steeped in "tradition,quot; and being a "national pastime,quot; that the sport took a long time to realize and realize that the modern athlete is not as overwhelmed and serious as he was 30 years ago. . . Obviously, there is a bit of conceit in MLB, but if there has ever been an opportunity to show fans more of your players, it's now.

Yes, these guys share agents and, yes, these guys are friends behind the scenes much more often than their opponents on the field. This is not inherently bad, even with the appearance of a warm-blooded competition dwindling throughout sports in an era of social media.

Even MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recognized the importance of esports competition and showed off his talents when they can't be on the field.

"I think e-sports are really important to our future," Manfred said during the ESPN broadcast. … "We believe that games can be a gateway for us to attract new fans, younger fans, where technology is so important. It is a crucial part of our business plan to move forward."

To that end, the combination of gamers and games is an attempt to get younger fans to endorse the sport. There is no single promise or formula, there are not a number of focus groups that get the answer on how to make those kids more behind the sport, but it's worth a try. And the strange and unfortunate side of the MLB: The Show Gamer League is that we probably wouldn't have made it without A global pandemic.

Still, it was a bit light-hearted at a time when baseball fans needed it.

It may have been a little late, but it's definitely not too little. It's a small lead from first base that could eventually score a run.