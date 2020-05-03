Blac Chyna shows off her Derriere while promoting her only fans' page – will it affect her custody battle with Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna is showing off her twerking skills in a new video that she shared on her Instagram page. Dream Kardashian's mother, three, has been busy with her Instagram page while hiding under the Coronavirus block. While Blac Chyna is no stranger to showing off her beach body and flaunting her curves, her latest video was a little different than her other content. Blac Chyna was seen lying on her stomach, next to her pool in a thong bikini. She started twerking but said nothing on the video. The words "Fans Only,quot; were printed at the top of the video and she explained more in the video's description of the video's intent.

It was evident that Blac Chyna is promoting a Solo Fans page where he is charging subscribers $ 50 to join his page, which is simply called Blac Chyna. According to his page, he has published seven videos, twelve photos and thirteen publications. Only Fans is an adult-oriented site and it is unclear exactly what it has posted. According to a report, one of the videos that Blac Chyna has shared was a foot fetish video.

Blac Chyna's fan page appears at a time when Robert Kardashian seeks sole custody of his daughter Dream as he considers her an unsuitable mother.

That case is still in court.

You can check out the video Blac Chyna shared with her 16.5 million Instagram followers below.

Although there is nothing overtly sexual about the video, there may be more content deemed inappropriate on its page. One of Rob's accusations against Blac Chyna was that Dream Kardashian was acting sexually and accused Blac Chyna of behaving inappropriately in front of Dream.

At this point, it's unclear whether Blac Chyna's Solo Fans page will impact his custody battle. What do you think about Blac Chyna launching a Only Fans site? Do you think if you are selling adult content to fans that could harm your custody battle with Rob Kardashian?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLda00897058579be70e774aa11c7c7d2c84% %MINIFYHTMLda00897058579be70e774aa11c7c7d2c84%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0