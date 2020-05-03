Bioluminescence waves light up the shores of Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The bright blue waves are creating a spectacular scene on the beaches of Southern California.

Bioluminescence is known as "red tide," or an algal bloom, which is a large concentration of microorganisms in the water.

Bioluminescent waves collide in the sand that glows with a blue glow on April 28, 2020, in Manhattan Beach, California. – Bioluminescence is a phenomenon caused by certain types of phytoplankton associated with the red tide that generate a pulse of blue light at night when the waves collide. (Valerie Macon / AFP photo via Getty Images)

On sunny days, the water emits a cloudy reddish hue, and at night, when organisms are stirred by movement, they emit a neon blue glow.

Due to orders to stay home, many people cannot experience the phenomenon first hand.

"It is just spectacular," said Paige Taylor. "I've seen him maybe once every five years."

Red tide can sometimes have deleterious effects on fish, marine mammals, and birds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Experts also say that not all of these algal blooms are harmful and that most of the time they actually provide food and nutrients for ocean plants and animals, NOAA said.

It is unclear how long the red tide will last in SoCal.

