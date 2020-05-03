Biden Wins Kansas Primary By Vote By Mail

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Joe Biden overwhelmingly won a Democratic presidential primary in Kansas that the State party conducted exclusively by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president was expected to prevail in Saturday's vote and capture the majority of state delegates to the Democrats' national nominating commission. Biden got 77% of the vote.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was still in the race when the Kansas party began mailing ballots in late March, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

Biden won 29 delegates and Sanders had 10, approaching Biden the number of delegates he needs to earn the Democratic nomination. It has a total of 1,435 delegates and needs 1,991 to win the nomination on the first vote at the party's national convention this summer, a limit that Biden will likely reach in June after many states postponed their primaries. Sanders has 984 delegates, according to the Associated Press count released Sunday.

Democratic leaders had originally planned to establish polling places across the state in addition to allowing for voting by mail. But they scrapped in-person voting plans in late March after Kelly issued a state order to stay home, and the change nearly tripled turnout four years ago, with 34.7% of registered Democrats voting.

"Kansas Democrats made history in these elections with record levels of turnout along with demonstrating how a vote-by-mail election can protect voters and our democracy, even in the most uncertain times," said the party's president, Vicki Hiatt, in a statement. They are confident that the enthusiasm and commitment that was seen during 2020 Primary will only continue to grow and translate into Democratic victories in November and November. ”

Sanders easily won the 2016 Kansas Assemblies over the former US Secretary of State. USA Hillary Clinton, sparking great excitement among liberal voters and meeting attendees for the first time. But the state party mailed ballots this year to more than 400,000 registered Democrats for a much higher turnout than the 39,000 who voted four years ago.

The primary determined how 39 of the 45 delegates to the state's national convention would be assigned. The remaining six are party leaders, including Governor Laura Kelly and US Representative Sharice Davids.

In addition to Biden and Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard were also on the Kansas ballot. Voters may also choose not to commit.

The contest also featured a classified election vote, allowing voters to choose more than one candidate and rank them. A candidate who failed to obtain 15% in the first round of voting was reassigned to the voters' second options, and the process continued until the only remaining candidates had at least 15%.