Bears' Mitchell Trubisky has the fifth-year option rejected, and Twitter has jokes about it

End of an error.

The clock is ticking the time for the Mitchell Trubisky era in Chicago, it seems, after the Bears declined their fifth-year option on Saturday. Actually, it was an expected conclusion after GM Ryan Pace pulled the trigger for a Nick Foles operation in March.

The Trubisky era in Chicago is going to be a flashback with some level of confusion. As one of the three great quarterbacks that came out of the 2017 draft, the others being Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, Trubisky's tenure with the Bears has been shaky at times, putting him lightly. The North Carolina product has grappled with precision issues, inconsistencies, and injuries during its pairing with Matt Nagy, and now the sand in the hourglass is running low.

Trubisky's second season showed some promise, helping guide the Bears to a 12-win season in which they threw 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and 3,223 yards. An injury left him out for some games.

Even with little hope, Trubisky has been the focal point of anger among all fans, including Bears fans, ever since he entered the league and was selected at n. # 2 overall. So, it goes without saying that the Tweet machine had some entertaining thoughts about Trubisky's future.

Congratulations to all the remaining Bears fans who still feel compelled to pretend that Mitch Trubisky is good and that the world just doesn't get it. The war is over now. You may have lost, but at least you no longer have to keep fighting https://t.co/XCYwgMRury – Rodger Sherman (@rodger) May 2, 2020

Garpax outside the main office, Trubisky's fifth year declined, The Last Dance docuseries … It's a good time to be a Chicago Sports fan pic.twitter.com/hCHGn6SfbH – Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) May 2, 2020

There was not a single measure of evaluation, not a single piece of evidence that Trubisky was better than Watson or Mahomes. NONE https://t.co/D54Vm3z6pL – Cole Robicheaux (@Miserable_PhD) May 2, 2020