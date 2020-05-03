Home Sports Bears' Mitchell Trubisky has the fifth-year option rejected, and Twitter has jokes...

Bears' Mitchell Trubisky has the fifth-year option rejected, and Twitter has jokes about it

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Mitchell Trubisky wants the Bears TVs to turn off due to criticism; social networks point to an easy goal
Ad nordvpn

End of an error.

The clock is ticking the time for the Mitchell Trubisky era in Chicago, it seems, after the Bears declined their fifth-year option on Saturday. Actually, it was an expected conclusion after GM Ryan Pace pulled the trigger for a Nick Foles operation in March.

The Trubisky era in Chicago is going to be a flashback with some level of confusion. As one of the three great quarterbacks that came out of the 2017 draft, the others being Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, Trubisky's tenure with the Bears has been shaky at times, putting him lightly. The North Carolina product has grappled with precision issues, inconsistencies, and injuries during its pairing with Matt Nagy, and now the sand in the hourglass is running low.

MORE: Fifth Year Option Tracker: Players Who Really Got Their Option

Trubisky's second season showed some promise, helping guide the Bears to a 12-win season in which they threw 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and 3,223 yards. An injury left him out for some games.

Even with little hope, Trubisky has been the focal point of anger among all fans, including Bears fans, ever since he entered the league and was selected at n. # 2 overall. So, it goes without saying that the Tweet machine had some entertaining thoughts about Trubisky's future.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©