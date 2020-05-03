Batwoman is going to dance at a glance

When Batwoman has to go undercover in a club, she knows who to call.
Maria (Nicole Kang) gets her time to shine in this Sunday's episode, when Kate (Ruby pink) ask for his help to find the perfect club clothes. She and lukeCamrus Johnson) and Julia (Christina Wolfe) They are covertly heading to acquire a diary that once belonged to Lucius Fox, and, of course, that diary is located in a modern nightclub where, if you ask Mary, Kate's usual outfit won't suffice. And neither will your usual attitude.
"So these are all finalists because they deliver the (sizzling sound) and the bat gadget plugin, because we want to hide the products, but not hide the products, do you feel me?"
Kate doesn't like it.
"Well, the goal is to mix."
"Yes, but in this place, standing out is mixing. Lookout is Gotham's best club, without offending your bar, it's more of a lounge," explains Mary. "And luckily, your bat boots are functional and fashionable!"
Mary already has her own chosen outfit, but unfortunately it doesn't seem like she can wear it because, as Kate says, it is too dangerous for her to come.
"Dangerous?" Mary says. "I have been poisoned, stabbed, and nearly bled, and the fact that I have lived to use that word as a verb is proof that I can take care of myself!"
But Kate already has backup in the form of Julia Pennyworth, who is "literally trained for this," so all of this is nothing personal. But it is clear that Mary does not see it that way, and it does not seem likely that she will listen.
In another part of tonight's episode, Kate is reunited with an old llama as Sophie approaches a coworker, while Alice continues to develop her devious plans in Arkham and receives an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane, who needs her help.
Batwoman airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. at The CW.
