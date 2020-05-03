Batwoman is going to dance at a glance

When Batwoman has to go undercover in a club, she knows who to call.

Maria (Nicole Kang) gets her time to shine in this Sunday's episode, when Kate (Ruby pink) ask for his help to find the perfect club clothes. She and lukeCamrus Johnson) and Julia (Christina Wolfe) They are covertly heading to acquire a diary that once belonged to Lucius Fox, and, of course, that diary is located in a modern nightclub where, if you ask Mary, Kate's usual outfit won't suffice. And neither will your usual attitude.

"So these are all finalists because they deliver the (sizzling sound) and the bat gadget plugin, because we want to hide the products, but not hide the products, do you feel me?"

Kate doesn't like it.

"Well, the goal is to mix."

"Yes, but in this place, standing out is mixing. Lookout is Gotham's best club, without offending your bar, it's more of a lounge," explains Mary. "And luckily, your bat boots are functional and fashionable!"