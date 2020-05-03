Ayesha and Steph Curry enjoy a date night … in the patio

Coronavirus may have celebrities trapped at home, but social distance has not hampered Ayesha and Stephen Curryis the love life!

Last night, the couple was even able to sneak away from their three children for an affair.

Ayesha shared the love moment on her Instagram, explaining that she and her husband enjoyed a fun night … on the patio.

"The best date night in … but out in the yard," wrote the cookbook author, accompanying a photo of herself and the hugging NBA star. "We finally started Little fires everywhere. LOVE. And I love. "

Ayesha also did her part to keep things formal and minimize her task load.

"And yes, I was wearing shoes," he added. "I am not trying to add ANOTHER pair of socks to endless clothing."

The Food Network host's shoes were accompanied by a decorative dress, but her husband, the basketball star, sought a more casual look by tucking in his sweatpants. inside your socks

While the post resulted in immediate love from fans of the couple, the most important thing caught the attention of Reese witherspoon and Kerry Washington, stars of the Hulu drama Little fires everywhere.