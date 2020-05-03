Automotive technology to protect against distracted driving

Distracted driving puts not only drivers on the road at risk, but passengers, bicyclists and pedestrians as well. In 2018, it killed 2,841 people, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Holding a phone and texting are two of the most common causes, but eating, changing the radio, or anything else that makes you lose focus on driving can also be considered a distraction. The problem is so widespread that NHTSA and the Centers for Disease Control have addressed the problem on their websites.

Automakers and tech companies are introducing features aimed at reducing injuries and deaths related to distracted driving. Edmunds experts have selected five new car technologies designed to reduce distraction and help you be a safer driver.

DRIVER MONITORING SYSTEMS

This is one of the latest technologies to start showing up in cars. BMW, Subaru, and other automakers have installed cameras and sensors inside vehicles that use facial recognition technology to identify signs of driver distraction or fatigue. Some may measure head and eye movements to make sure their eyes are up and on the road ahead. The car will notify you to pay more attention if necessary.

For cars with advanced cruise control systems, there are sensors to make sure your hands are still on the wheel and the cameras are looking at your face. Some systems will put control back in your hands if you start looking at your phone or don't keep your hands on the wheel.

A slightly older variation of this technology is the sleepiness meters found in Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo vehicles. These systems use steering inputs to determine if a driver is sleepy. Notifications often take the form of a cup of coffee on the digital display on the dashboard to suggest that the driver stop for a break. These systems do not steer the car or lock the controls, but they can serve as a reminder to pay more attention. More advanced systems can be linked to car navigation and suggest rest stops along the route.

LANE EXIT WARNINGS

As any driving instructor will tell you, our hands tend to follow our eyes, and if you're looking at the scenery or your phone, it can be easy to get out of your lane without realizing it. That is why lane change warning systems are becoming more common in new vehicles.

Essentially, these systems use sensors to track where the vehicle is in its lane. If a system detects that the vehicle is drifting through the lane lines, it will issue a warning to the driver. Functionality varies from vehicle to vehicle, but common alerts are instrument cluster lights, a popup notification on a gauge cluster display, or even a thud in your seat.

LANE MAINTENANCE ASSISTANCE

Often used as an accompanying lane departure warning, Lane Keeping Assist takes the additional step of re-centering the vehicle by applying a slight steering correction, although this is not what autonomous driving should consider. You may feel a slight tug when the wheel turns slightly in your hand, refocusing the car on its lane. If you have cruise control turned on, Lane Keeping Assist can turn off the cruise, forcing you to take more control of the car. These systems are found in recent model vehicles from BMW, Cadillac, Honda and more.

ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY

These two smartphone integration systems come in almost every new vehicle for sale today. When you connect your Android or Apple phone to the vehicle, the system will display many of your smartphone apps in your car's infotainment system.

While these systems may seem like another distraction, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be beneficial. They provide reliable voice control that can read and reply to text messages, use navigation applications on your phone, and allow you to communicate without looking at your phone. They can also prevent the phone from being used by blocking certain functions, including the on-screen keyboard of Android phones.

LOCK CONTROLS

Many Mazda, Toyota and Volkswagen vehicles still use this ancient anti-distraction method today. These cars will partially lock the controls on an on-screen keyboard while the car is moving so you can't type an address, for example. But these functions are still accessible through the use of voice commands. All of this is done to prevent you from looking away from the road and looking at a screen for a long time.

EDMUNDS DICE: Having more technology in your car may seem like a cause of distraction, but buying a vehicle with one or more of these features can help you be a more focused driver.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the Edmunds automotive website. Reese Counts is editor of vehicle tests at Edmunds. Twitter: @rmcounts.