Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon share their thoughts on Clare Crawley as the new single!

During a new interview for HollywoodLife, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon shared their thoughts on Clare Crawley becoming the newest Bachelorette and more! This is what they had to say!

While they were quarantined together, the happy couple chatted with the site and, among other things, revealed that they think Clare will be an amazing Bachelorette!

Not only that, but they even went into detail explaining why they think that's it, almost running for it!

Ashley said that ‘She defends herself like no other. She believes she deserves love. She is very confident and I think she is going to call the boys when they are not treating her well. "

Jared also thought about the audience side, adding that it will be "great television."

"She also knows what she wants and is going to pursue what she wants," the man explained about the future Bachelorette.

Of course, Clare's season on the dating show has actually been postponed due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, so Ashley was asked how she has fared in the midst of it all.

Ashely stressed that she is hopeful, adding that "She is doing well! I did not speak to her specifically about the wait, but I think she is excited and hopes that they will have many good quality men for her when she gets there."

This comes after Clare seemed to hit one of the contestants competing for her heart: Matt James!

As you may know, he is best friends with Tyler Cameron, who also runs the charity ABC Food Tours.

That said, during an interview in which he was promoting the charity, he also talked about Clare and what he thought of her, something he was apparently not very happy about.

While she never mentioned her name, her tweet that followed really seemed like a reaction to her interview.

It reads: ‘If you're doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you're even in my season. You're in this for the wrong reasons … #dontwasteyourtime. "



