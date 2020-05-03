Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum body in training photos and videos and selfies

Ashley Graham is showing off her body after childbirth and has shared exercise photos and videos and selfies on her official Instagram page. The new mother is almost four months after delivery and has been working hard to get in shape since she gave birth to her son Isaac Ervin on January 18, 2020. Unlike some celebrities who seem to magically give birth without winning a Libra or a stretch mark, Ashley is more like what the rest of society experiences when she has children. Ashley is also very open about the tests and the problems she is going through. She was extremely vulnerable during her pregnancy and spoke about the emotional cost her shape change caused her. Of course, she has a perfect baby that she loves very much, but pregnancy can be difficult and Ashley was always very real about it.

She is taking the same sincere approach with her fans and followers as she continues to document her postpartum journey on social media. In addition to her active Instagram account, where she has 10.9 million followers, Ashley is also the host of the podcast. Pretty big where he addresses many relevant issues.

Ashley, her husband Justin Ervin, and son Isaac have been quarantined in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Ashley has kept fans up to date on what family life has been like in her childhood home.

There is no doubt that Ashley has been working hard to get fit. She is doing many important things, such as exercising regularly, drinking plenty of water, and breastfeeding Isaac. Breastfeeding is important, since it reduces the size of the uterus to its pre-pregnancy size and the very act of producing milk burns many calories.

Ashley shared a video of herself exercising and in the caption, she noted that she's starting to feel like her again.

With Ashley's hard work, you'll find that you're back to normal before you know it. You can watch the video that showed below.

Ashley also showed off her abs in a bathroom selfie.

She also shared a video of herself where she was paddle surfing in Mexico on the last Mother's Day. It is easy to see that Ashley enjoys being outdoors and exercising in a natural setting. When fans asked about the swimsuit Ashely was wearing in the video, others replied that it was from her Swimsuits For All line.

What do you think of Ashley Graham's videos? Do you think she will be herself again before she knows it?

