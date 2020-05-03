As coronavirus blockages ease, some countries report new spikes in infection

ROME – While millions of people took advantage of reduced coronavirus blocks to enjoy the spring weather, some of the world's most populous countries reported worrying new spikes of infections on Sunday, including India, which experienced its biggest jump in a single day .

India, second in population only after China, reported more than 2,600 new infections. And in Russia, new cases of coronavirus exceeded 10,000 for the first time. The confirmed death toll in Britain rose close to that of Italy, the epicenter of Europe's outbreak, despite the UK population being younger than Italy's and Britain having more time to prepare before the pandemic.

The United States continues to see tens of thousands of new infections every day, with more than 1,400 new deaths reported on Saturday.

Health experts warn that a second wave of infections could affect unless the tests expand dramatically after the blockages are alleviated. But pressure to reopen economies continues to grow after the week-long shutdown of companies around the world plunged the world economy into its worst slump since the 1930s and cut millions of jobs.

China, which reported only two new cases, has seen a surge in visitors to recently reopened tourist spots after domestic travel restrictions were relaxed ahead of a five-day vacation that runs through Tuesday.

According to the Chinese media, nearly 1.7 million people visited Beijing parks in the first two days of vacation, and the main tourist spots in Shanghai welcomed more than 1 million visitors. Many places limited daily visitors to 30% of their capacity.

Meanwhile, Italians counted the hours until Monday's reopening of public parks and gardens. With sunshine and warm temperatures across the country, many people went outdoors, walked the streets, and chatted on the sidewalks. Despite the relaxation, Italians will still have to stay a meter away. Picnics are not allowed and playgrounds will be closed.

In a sign that the disease is still firmly in control in some places, Rome's infectious disease hospital admitted 28 confirmed COVID-19 patients from a nursing home.

In Spain, many ventured outside for the first time since the country's closure began on March 14, but the rules of social distancing remained in effect. The masks are mandatory starting Monday on public transport.

"There is a high probability that we will see new outbreaks," said Spanish health expert Fernando Simón. "For that we must be prepared and take into account in the coming months."

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to reveal how the country will lift the blockade that started on March 23. The restrictions should last until Thursday, but hundreds of deaths are still reported daily, twice as many as Italy or Spain recently: It's unclear how the country can safely loosen the restrictions.

Johnson, 55, who spent three nights in intensive care while receiving treatment for COVID-19, told The Sun newspaper that he knew his doctors were preparing for the worst.

"It was a difficult time, I will not deny it," he said. "They had a strategy for dealing with a,quot; Stalin death scenario "if he succumbed to the virus.

Another potentially troublesome sign emerged in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, where a third of the 500 people selected in random tests tested positive for the virus.

In the United States, New Jersey reopened state parks, although several had to turn people away after reaching a 50% limit on their parking lots. Margie Roebuck and her husband were among the first in the arena at Island Beach State Park.

"Forty-six days in the house was enough," he said.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx expressed concern over protests by armed and mostly unmasked crowds demanding an end to orders to stay home and a full reset. of the economy. President Donald Trump has encouraged people to "liberate,quot; their states.

"It is devastatingly worrying for me personally, because if they go home and infect their grandmother or grandfather … they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives," he said. "Therefore, we must protect each other while expressing our discontent."

Meanwhile, the divide in the United States between those who want the blockades to end and those who want to move more cautiously has spread to Congress.

The Republican-majority Senate will reopen Monday in Washington. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives remains closed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to convene 100 senators gives President Trump, a Republican, the images he wants the United States to return to work, despite the risks.

The latest infection count in Russia was almost double the new cases reported a week ago. More than half of Russia's new cases were in Moscow, where concern grows over whether the capital's medical facilities will be overwhelmed.

Russian epidemiologist Alexander Gintsburg told Interfax news agency that the sharp increase in cases reflected an increase in evidence, which has doubled in the past 10 days, and did not indicate an ever-deepening pandemic.

Overall, Russia has reported 1,222 deaths from the virus among 124,000 infections, figures that health experts widely believe underestimate the actual number of its outbreak.

Helicopters from the Indian Air Force placed flower petals in hospitals in several cities to thank doctors, nurses and policemen at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases in the country approached 40,000, as the population of 1.3 billion marked the 40th day of a national blockade that has changed lives, cost millions of jobs, and left millions hungry and desperate. The official death toll reached 1,323.

Pope Francis on Sunday called for international collaboration in the search for a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19 and invited worshipers of all faiths to join spiritually in prayer, fasting, and charity work on May 14.

The virus has infected 3.4 million people and has killed more than 244,000 worldwide, including more than 66,000 deaths in the United States, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Europe has seen more than 139.00 confirmed virus deaths, with more than 28,000 each in Italy and Great Britain and around 25,000 in France and Spain. All numbers are considered low, due to testing problems, the problems of counting deaths in a pandemic and deliberate concealment by some governments.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.