As coronavirus blockages ease, some countries report new spikes in infection

ROME – While millions of people took advantage of reduced coronavirus blocks to enjoy the spring weather, some of the world's most populous countries reported worrying new spikes of infections on Sunday, including India, which experienced its biggest jump in a single day .

India, second in population only after China, reported more than 2,600 new infections. And in Russia, new cases of coronavirus exceeded 10,000 for the first time. The confirmed death toll in Britain rose close to that of Italy, the epicenter of Europe's outbreak, despite the UK population being younger than Italy's and Britain having more time to prepare before the pandemic.

The United States continues to see tens of thousands of new infections every day, with more than 1,400 new deaths reported on Saturday.

Health experts warn that a second wave of infections could affect unless the tests expand dramatically after the blockages are alleviated. But pressure to reopen economies continues to grow after the week-long shutdown of companies around the world plunged the world economy into its worst slump since the 1930s and cut millions of jobs.

China, which reported only two new cases, has seen a surge in visitors to recently reopened tourist spots after domestic travel restrictions were relaxed ahead of a five-day vacation that runs through Tuesday.

According to the Chinese media, nearly 1.7 million people visited Beijing parks in the first two days of vacation, and the main tourist spots in Shanghai welcomed more than 1 million visitors. Many places limited daily visitors to 30% of their capacity.

Meanwhile, Italians counted the hours until Monday's reopening of public parks and gardens. With sunshine and warm temperatures across the country, many people went outdoors, walked the streets, and chatted on the sidewalks. Despite the relaxation, Italians will still have to stay a meter away. Picnics are not allowed and playgrounds will be closed.

In a sign that the disease is still firmly in control in some places, Rome's infectious disease hospital admitted 28 confirmed COVID-19 patients from a nursing home.

In Spain, many ventured outside for the first time since the country's closure began on March 14, but the rules of social distancing remained in effect. The masks are mandatory starting Monday on public transport.

"There is a high probability that we will see new outbreaks," said Spanish health expert Fernando Simón. "For that we must be prepared and take into account in the coming months."

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to reveal how the country will lift the blockade that started on March 23. The restrictions should last until Thursday, but hundreds of deaths are still reported daily, twice as many as Italy or Spain recently: It's unclear how the country can safely loosen the restrictions.

