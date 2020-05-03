Ari Fletcher applauds after being beaten for encouraging fans to & # 39; buy the body you want & # 39;

Instagram

G Herbo's girlfriend (Lil Herb) shoots someone on Twitter when the user accuses her of having "fat transfer" in her loot, saying, "Stop being jealous, that's so ugly!"

Ari Fletcher It is about freedom. G Herbo's girlfriend (Lil herb) recently visited her Twitter account to encourage her followers to never be ashamed of undergoing plastic surgery.

"It's 2020 getting him a little surgery sister, don't let these people put you off," he wrote Saturday, May 2. "BUY THE BODY YOU WANT!"

As expected, the tweet was met with criticism. "Let's not hide deep insecurities with & # 39; body positivity & # 39; please," replied one user. "Now I know you're a fake booty," said another, referring to Ari's claims that her booty is "homegrown" booty.

Ari seemed to notice such comments when she went to set the record straight in a follow-up tweet. "I NEVER said they did not operate on me," he insisted. "I said my butt is real. And I'm going to look for new tits again as soon as they open."

Ari Fletcher made things clear.

That didn't stop hatred from coming back. One of his followers chimed in: "A fat transfer is not a real sister," before admitting, "but you look good." In response, Ari clapped hotly, "You all be so tight. There is no fat transferred back here. Stop being jealous, that's so ugly!"

Ari asked an enemy to stop being jealous.

Leaving the trolls aside, some people leapt to Ari's defense. "Why are you all screwed up / Ari about your body? I don't get it," asked a supporter, to which Ari replied, "Because they're not living for it. They hate a bad b *** h chile."

She then continued to allude that she underwent plastic surgery on her own, not someone else's. "This n *** a said & # 39; WE LOVE EVERYBODY THEY ARE & # 39; b *** hhhhhh who is yalllllllll ??? B *** h there is no one to do it ** for you. Clown a * *, no one is trying to impress or please n *** a. Dummyyyyyyy, trying to be inspiring. Suck d ** k !!! "she tweeted.