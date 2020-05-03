Anti-vaccination activists are a growing force in virus protests

Friday's protest in Sacramento urging the California governor to reopen the state resembled protests that have erupted in other parts of the country, with crowds flocking to the state Capitol, pressuring leaders to undo restrictions on business and life. everyday.

But the organizers were not members of the militia, restaurant owners, or prominent conservative operatives. They were some of the loudest anti-vaccination activists in the country.

The people behind the rally are the founders of a group, the Freedom Angels Foundation, which is best known in California for its opposition to state efforts to order the vaccines. And the protest was the latest example of overlapping interests that have connected a variety of groups, including Tea Party activists and armed militia groups, to oppose measures that governors have taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus. .

Activists known for their opposition to vaccines have also participated in protests in New York, Colorado and Texas, where they have found an audience for their arguments for personal freedom and their suspicions about the government. But his growing presence in the protests worries public health experts who fear his messages could harm America's ability to turn the corner after the pandemic if Americans don't accept a future vaccine.

"One of the things that we are finding is that the rhetoric is quite similar between anti-vaxxers and those that demand reopening," said Dr. Rupali Limaye, who studies behavior around vaccines at Johns Hopkins University. "What we hear a lot about is 'individual self-management' – this idea that they should be in control of decision-making, that they can decide what science is right and wrong, and that they know what's best for their child."

Heidi Muñoz Gleisner, one of the three women who organized the Sacramento rally on Friday and were arrested by police, said orders to stay home that expire in many states have mobilized people spanning a variety of groups focused on individuals. freedom.

"My hope and prayer is that all Americans stand up and take note that they must actively engage with their government," Muñoz Gleisner said Saturday when he returned to the Capitol grounds to let his son play on the grass. "From day one, it has been difficult for us to always be punished as anti-vaccines, and these protests are punished as anti-blocking." We have always been about freedom. "

In recent years, Muñoz Gleisner and the other two founding members of the Freedom Angels, Denise Aguilar and Tara Thornton, have organized people in California and New Jersey against bills that crack down on non-medical exemptions for vaccines and the process by which they are granted.

Many were fueled by a 2015 fight over a state bill filed in response to a measles outbreak at Disneyland.

The proposal drastically tightened the personal and religious exemptions for school immunization that had allowed a whole range of Californians to dodge those vaccines.

The law was approved but not without energizing a large anti-vaccination contingent. Mostly women, marched on the steps of the Capitol and filled the Capitol hallways and courtrooms for months. Many brought unvaccinated children.

Late last year, a referendum they tried to put on the ballot against California's latest vaccine law failed to get enough signatures. But Muñoz Gleisner said he was hopeful that people who had previously strayed from his group at the mention of vaccines would now be forced to listen a little more as the group focused more broadly on issues of individual freedom. Friday's demonstration, he said, was the largest the group had organized.

"It isn't anymore," that's just a crazy anti-vaxxer, she's only worried about vaccines, "said Muñoz Gleisner." No, this is a nation in trouble. If you lead with vaccines, people have already made up their minds. "

And now its influence on the reopening debate extends beyond California.

In New York, Rita Palma, who runs a blog and seeks to stop mandatory vaccinations, voiced her support for the California protest and joined it in Albany, where she interviewed protesters and broadcast the demonstration on her Facebook page. And Jonathan Lockwood, a consultant who worked with conservatives in several states on issues including opposition to the California vaccination bill last year, founded the ReopenAmerica Project, which urges lawmakers to make the country "work again." .

"Opening the United States again is not a partisan issue, and we need all hands to save lives and livelihoods," Lockwood told The Colorado Times Recorder last month. He has legislators in Oregon and Colorado as supporters.

Experts studying groups linked to the protests say some are united in part by their belief in conspiracy theories, including some who assert the dangers of vaccinating children, making the overwhelming majority of American parents. There is a large body of evidence that conclusively shows that vaccines against measles and other diseases are safe.

In addition to those who are skeptical or resistant to vaccines, the coalition of protesters has included resurrected Tea Party activists, armed militia groups and protesters carrying Confederate battle flags, as well as some who simply demand to open their businesses, according to experts. who have been studying the movements.

"There is a tremendous amount of cross-pollination of ideas as these factions get to know each other," said Devin Burghart, who heads the Institute for Human Rights Research and Education, a Seattle-based research center on far-right groups.

For example, a supporter of QAnon, a group of conspiracy theorists, was one of the first to spread fear that Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, was behind the creation and spread of the virus as a means of taking control of the world. Healthcare system. People who oppose mandatory vaccines quickly picked up on that topic, and Gates has become a new bag man on the far right.

According to medical experts, the effect of more people opting out of vaccines for their children could be devastating to public health during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Pan, a California state senator and a doctor who drafted bills that toughen up the state's vaccine laws, said activists simply rushed to the last chance to voice their views, which, if implemented , would cause more people to get sick.

"All of these groups finally have the same message: We want you to get sick," said Pan.

Immunization rates in early childhood have declined in recent years, and many parents have already postponed checkups for healthy children in recent months to avoid doctors' offices.

The scientist Limaye said she and her colleagues who encourage families to vaccinate children have found the presence of vaccination skeptics in the protests "terrifying," not only because it could encourage families to give up vaccines. traditional, but also because it could spell disaster for any future. coronavirus vaccine. If the eventual vaccine requires a high level of vaccination to establish herd immunity, as with measles, then getting the public to buy is vital in getting rid of the virus.

The success of a coronavirus vaccine "will depend a lot on whether the public will accept a vaccine or not, because we need a level of collective immunity to prevent a future outbreak," Limaye said. "Otherwise, it will continue to circulate among the population."