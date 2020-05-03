Annabeth Gist Shares Family Mantra for Dealing With Stress During Lockdown

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Mystic Pizza & # 39; reveals the spiritual tools her family has been using to deal with her emotions and stress while locked up in the house during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Mystic Pizza"star Annabeth Gish She has strict house rules for her husband and children during the COVID-19 pandemic: feelings of sadness and anger are allowed, but evil starts.

Like everyone else currently trapped at home, the actress, whose latest project #Freerayshawn is a hit on the new streaming platform Quibi, is using her own spiritual tools to find an advantage of being locked up with her family in Los Angeles. .

"You can be sad, you can be angry, but you can't be bad," that's the rule in our house, "he says to the actor. Matthew Del Negro in a new episode of his podcast 10,000 No & # 39; s.

Originally intended to help her cope with the loss of roles she's auditioned for, Annabeth finds the saying to be the perfect antidote to the coronavirus crisis as well, adding: "As long as it doesn't come, that's our mantra."

When she was still a student at Duke University in North Carolina, Gish lost a big part that she really wanted and was devastated, but these days, she has a different perspective when she doesn't get the answer she wants, anywhere in her life.

"When we register for this (career) as actors, writers, creatives, rejection is part of the game …," he explains. "That's the journey. You have to get up and move on. Just because someone says 'no' doesn't mean you're done … I think a 'no' may be a point crucial … a dodge. Those are not just distractions, they don't have to be walls, blocks or obstacles. "

Now preparing to make her directorial debut next year 2021, Gish admits there is much to be thankful for, such as her hit new show Quibi.

"There are a lot of arenas (for entertainment content) like Quibi," he says, "and now you can create your own show from your basement."

"With the young people I'm mentoring through my alumni (program), I'm just saying, 'Make your own shit. Believe it. Just go'."

