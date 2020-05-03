Anastasia "Stassie,quot; Karanikolaou partners with DoorDash for Coronavirus DoYourPart challenge

Anastasia Karanikolaou partnered with DoorDash for a new challenge that helps bring food to those in need due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Known for her elegant looks and for being Kylie Jenner's best friend, Anastasia "Stassie,quot; Karanikolaou is proving that she is much more than just a pretty face, but she has a heart of gold. The program he released is quite ingenious and trending with the hashtag #DoYourPartChallenge. The hashtag is in the official DoorDash app and can also be viewed on the official website. The program works by people who order takeout or to deliver and donate food to those in need. Then they nominate three people to donate food to those in need in the same way. The program offers a double blessing, as not only do people in need get the food, but the small business that needs to stay afloat will take the order and make a profit.

The #DoYourPart challenge has become a huge success and attracted other celebrities to participate.

A message on the DoorDash website describing the challenge reads as follows.

"Since its launch by Anastasia Karanikolaou, the #DoYourPartChallenge has been viewed by over 250 million people and has garnered support from people like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, Normani, @GirlWithNoJob, and more."

Anastasia shared a video where she announced the launch of the challenge. She said the following.

🚨 Challenge alert 🚨

I wanted to launch the "Do Your Part Challenge,quot; as a way to unite as a community during this difficult time. COVID -19 has affected many people around the world and my heart goes out to everyone. I really think we can get through this together! I nominate @kyliejenner, @bazzi, @daviddobrik and my @revolve family to go ahead and pay it forward❤️ #doyourpartchallenge

Have you participated in the #DoorDash challenge? What do you think about Anastasia's charitable act?

