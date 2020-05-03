An actor from & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; set a world record for deadlift

Saturday should have been the horse race in the Kentucky Derby, which is commonly known as the two most exciting minutes in sports.

The most exciting two minutes in sports were replaced by what could have been the most exciting second in sports in quite some time.

Hafþór Björnsson, who played The Mountain in HBO's hit Game of Thrones series, weighed in at 1,104.5 pounds on Saturday, setting a new world record for most deadlift pounds.

"This is historical. I'm proud of myself, "said Björnsson after setting the record.

Björnsson expanded a bit further in an Instagram post that celebrated his historic rise.

"I have no words," wrote Björnsson. “What a wonderful day, one that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“I said I would come for that and once I decided on something, I am a dog with a bone. I want to salute my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and enemies, all of whom helped make this uprising possible. "

Björnsson, a 6-foot-9-inch, 452-pound Icelandic man, has received praise for his strength in the past. After six results in the top three, Björnsson won the 2018 World's Strongest Man contest. He finished third in 2019. He also finished first in the last three Arnold Strongman Classics and in the last three competitions of the Most Man. strong of Europe.