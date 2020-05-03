Ammika Harris is effortlessly stunning in these lingerie photos: Chris Brown's baby mom teases him and shows off her toned body in various positions!

Ammika Harris is enthusing fans with the latest photo shoot she just had. Chris Brown's mom, posing in lingerie, and shared many photos on her social media account.

Take a look at the beautiful photos Ammika shared on her IG account:

Someone pressed Ammika and said, "Effortlessly, doll✨💫🔥 still shines," and a fan quickly jumped into the comments to mention Chris Brown: "When Chris Brown sees this picture."

Another commenter posted this: hará it will. That's what he does, he loves to troll 😂 and hang out with MANY women. That's just Chris, "and a follower said," 9 is causing a breeze for the time after quarantine. "

Someone else said, "Well damn Chris, I might have to steal your girl later,quot; and another fan praised Ammika's beauty: "This is so perfect. It feels like you know what to post at the right time. You are so beautiful. ughhh "

Someone else posted this: "Good morning, oh girl, you are beaming this morning."

Apart from this, Ammika also made sure to post some of her favorite products on her social media account.

A follower asked: ‘Why do you need a thicker lip when your lips are already swollen? Lol And you have great skin! 🙌🏼 💖 ’

Someone else said, "They can't see the labels entirely, but it's part of their skincare routine because they have such beautiful skin, I'd love to know what it does."

A fan exclaimed: ‘Omg, I absolutely LOVE that toner! Is the best! "

Anyway, speaking of Chris, Ammika shared a photo of herself not too long ago, and Chris quickly skipped the comments and called Ammika "the prettiest woman,quot; in the entire world.

After that, Ammika shared more photos where she was flaunting her beach body again, and Chris made sure to praise her baby once again.



